Allison Anna Tait

Professor of Law, University of Richmond

Allison Tait is the Dennis I. Belcher Professor of Law at the University of Richmond where she teaches trusts and estates, family law, feminist legal theory, and seminars about the "meaning of money" and family abolition. Professor Tait joined the University of Richmond Law faculty in 2015. research addresses the regulation of family and household economies and the ways in which the regulation of "family money" produces complex forms of inequality.

She is currently working on a book, The House that Family Money Built (UC Press, 2026), that pairs analysis of poverty governance with wealth management. You can also find her on Substack, writing The Inheritance Imagination.

–present Professor of Law, University of Richmond

2011 Yale Law School, JD

ExperienceEducation