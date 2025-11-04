Dhritiraj Sengupta
- Visiting Researcher, University of Southampton
I am an Earth Observation Scientist with a PhD in Physical Geography from East China Normal University, China, I specialise in Earth Science research and the application of geoinformatics in urban planning and land use change analysis. With over 4 years of post-doctoral research experience in China and the UK, I have honed my skills in using Earth Observation (EO) data for shoreline change mapping.
I am passionate about integrating various elements of coastal zone management into Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) and policy, leveraging EO and integrated GIS tools. I have extensive experience using both optical and radar remote sensing techniques to map long-term coastal changes, including land use, land subsidence, vegetation, and surface water.
In addition to my academic research, I actively participate in international collaborations and partnerships. I serve as a steering committee member of the International Geographical Union's Commission on Coastal Systems (igu-coast) and am a Fellow of Future Earth Coasts ( I am also part of the management team for GEO AquaWatch and a UK-JAPAN RENKEI fellow. My role in these organizations involves promoting coastal geoscience education, disseminating scientific knowledge, and building strategic scientific partnerships on a global scale.
Key Expertise
- **Earth Observation and Remote Sensing:** Expertise in optical and radar remote sensing techniques for coastal zone management.
- **International Collaboration:** Active participation in global networks to promote geoscience education and partnerships.
- **Marine Spatial Planning (MSP):** Integrating EO data into policy frameworks for sustainable coastal management.
