Dubai International Chamber Spotlights Key Trends And Opportunities In Construction Sector On The Sidelines Of 'Big 5 Global' Exhibition

Khalid AlJarwan:“The construction sector remains a fundamental pillar of Dubai's dynamic economy and its future growth.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, showcased the significant opportunities within the emirate's construction sector during a special 'Big 5 Breakfast Briefing' held today at its headquarters. The event attracted 174 attendees, who were briefed on the latest industry trends and developments.

The session was hosted for participants on the sidelines of the Big 5 Global exhibition, the largest event of its kind for the construction industry, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from November 24 – 27. The meeting explored the latest developments, data, and trends in the construction sector and highlighted the numerous opportunities available in Dubai for the global business community.

The event showcased Dubai's competitive advantages and how these position the emirate as the ideal destination for the growth and expansion of businesses in diverse areas within the construction sector. Participants were also introduced to the programmes and initiatives offered by Dubai International Chamber to support the private sector in Dubai, enable the growth and expansion of local businesses into promising global markets, and attract foreign direct investment to the emirate.

During his remarks at the session, Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, commented:“The construction sector is a fundamental pillar of Dubai's dynamic economy and its future growth. This briefing provides an essential platform for global leaders to connect with our local ecosystem, forge meaningful partnerships, and unlock the significant opportunities for investment and innovation that Dubai presents.”

The session featured insightful presentations and dialogues on the sector's future. Key topics included a deep dive into unlocking opportunities within the construction industry, followed by an engaging dialogue on Dubai's construction boom as a gateway for global partnerships. The discussions explored market conditions, emerging trends, and strategies for investors and construction companies to capitalise on the opportunities available in the emirate.

Dubai International Chamber connects local businesses with trusted partners to facilitate smoother access to new markets, while attracting global companies, investors, and talent to Dubai. The chamber also highlights the city's competitive advantages and shares key investment insights to promote international collaboration.

About:

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies, and expand the emirate's trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.