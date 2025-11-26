Emirates NBD Redefines Fraud Awareness With Interactive In-Taxi Campaign

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) First-of-its-Kind initiative with Binary engages more than 37,000 passengers across 601,000 spots in Dubai's taxi network

Dubai, UAE, November 2025: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has successfully concluded a major fraud awareness campaign marking a significant shift in how banks educate customers about financial crime.

The“Spot the Fraudster” initiative, which ran from 24 July to 30 September 2025, pioneered Dubai's first interactive in-cab fraud prevention experience, powered by Binary's connected taxi screen network across the RTA's fleet.

By using passengers' idle transit time - when they are most receptive, the campaign presented a simple, interactive challenge to identify a fraudulent banker, turning a routine journey into an opportunity for proactive learning.

This initiative highlights the bank's proactive stance in combating financial crime by empowering its customers with knowledge. Through its interactive quiz format, the campaign not only raised awareness but also fostered a deeper understanding of fraud prevention.

Over its duration, the initiative served 601,295 spots across Dubai's taxi network and actively engaging 37,247 passengers. This high level of engagement resulted in an impressive Click-Through Rate (CTR) of 6.19%, exceeding typical industry averages and demonstrating the campaign's effectiveness in capturing passenger attention.

The 'Spot the Fraudster Taxi Initiative' represents an innovative approach to fraud awareness by moving beyond traditional channels. By integrating fraud awareness into the daily commute, the campaign engaged a captive audience in a way that was both memorable and practical.

By turning transport networks into educational platforms, the bank has set a new standard for how financial institutions can conduct meaningful, large-scale public awareness campaigns.

Santosh Sarma, CEO, Binary, said:“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the 'Spot the Fraudster Taxi Initiative'. This campaign for Emirates NBD has established a new standard for interactive in-cab connected TV advertising, showcasing the effectiveness of our platform to deliver impactful, engaging messages. We did not simply broadcast a message; we invited participation. This turned a media impression into a substantive experience, which is reflected in the outstanding response rates.”

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2025, total assets were AED 1.139 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 310.1 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 797 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Binary:

Founded in the United States with an R&D hub in the UAE, Binary operates the UAE's largest network of interactive screens across the ride-hail ecosystem, reaching millions of passengers each month. Binary OS, the company's proprietary Passenger OS, powers an in-ride compute surface that transforms idle minutes into useful, memorable experiences-creating a high-attention environment inside the ride. For brands, it opens a completely new distribution channel that delivers unmatched attention and engagement, redefining the in-journey experience at scale.