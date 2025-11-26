Bigg Boss 19: THIS Contestant Wins Ticket To Finale, Becomes First Finalist Of The Season

Bigg Boss 19 is reaching its peak as the finale nears. Contestants are under extreme pressure, playing fiercely for survival. With shocking twists and evictions ahead, the competition has become more intense than ever.

Bigg Boss 19 is getting more intense day by day, with the grand finale just a week away. As the pressure mounts inside the house, every contestant is playing with full force, knowing that even the smallest mistake can cost them a spot in the finale. With emotions running high and competition getting tougher, the journey to the trophy has taken an exciting turn.

In the recent Ticket to Finale task, the atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss house was electrifying. Four strong contenders, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, and Farrhana Bhatt, battled it out for a direct entry into the finale.

The task was divided into three intense rounds, each lasting 20 minutes, testing endurance, strategy, and presence of mind.

Round 1: Farrhana Bhatt was eliminated.

Round 2: Pranit More exited the race.

Round 3: A fierce face-off took place between Ashnoor Kaur and Gaurav Khanna, where Ashnoor eventually got eliminated.

With this, Gaurav Khanna emerged victorious, earning a straight ticket to the finale and becoming the first confirmed finalist of Bigg Boss 19. His win has sparked excitement among fans, who are celebrating his hard-earned achievement.

Now that Gaurav has sealed his place, the battle among the remaining contestants has intensified. The house currently has seven contestants fighting for the next finalist position:



Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

Tanya Mittal

Pranit More

Ashnoor Kaur

Shahbaz Badesha Malti Chahar

Each contestant brings a different game, and with the finale so close, every move they make is being closely watched by the audience.

According to reports, this Weekend Ka Vaar will deliver a major twist, a double eviction. That's not all. With the finalists' race heating up, one more contestant is likely to be evicted mid-week, leaving only the strongest to continue their journey.

With these back-to-back eliminations, Bigg Boss 19 is all set for a nail-biting week ahead. Fans can expect high-voltage drama, unexpected alliances, and emotional breakdowns as the show inches closer to crowning its winner.