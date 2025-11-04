403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Serbian President Announces Early Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has declared his intention to call early parliamentary elections in response to the persistent anti-government demonstrations.
The protests erupted in November 2024 after a roof collapse at a Novi Sad railway station resulted in the deaths of 16 people. Following the incident, activists accused the authorities of corruption and demanded both snap parliamentary elections and Vucic’s resignation.
Vucic and his allies argue that the demonstrations are orchestrated externally as an attempt at regime change, describing them as part of a planned “color revolution” supported by Western governments through various NGOs.
He has also alleged that opposition parties are collaborating with Western, Croatian, and Albanian intelligence agencies to overthrow his administration.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Vucic stated that parliamentary elections “will be held before the end of the term” of the current National Assembly, which is set to conclude in December 2027.
“The competent institutions in our country will make decisions in accordance with the Constitution and the law, but, with respect to the demands of the protesters to hold the elections early… they will be held ahead of schedule,” he added, noting that the precise date would be determined later.
In additional comments, Vucic referenced a “six-month term,” which some Serbian outlets interpreted as a suggestion that the early vote could occur as soon as next year.
The announcement came after days of renewed rallies marking the first anniversary of the Novi Sad disaster.
Supporters and critics of Vucic’s SNS party clashed in Belgrade on Sunday despite police efforts to keep them apart. Serbian media reported bottles and firecrackers being thrown, with dozens of people detained.
The protests erupted in November 2024 after a roof collapse at a Novi Sad railway station resulted in the deaths of 16 people. Following the incident, activists accused the authorities of corruption and demanded both snap parliamentary elections and Vucic’s resignation.
Vucic and his allies argue that the demonstrations are orchestrated externally as an attempt at regime change, describing them as part of a planned “color revolution” supported by Western governments through various NGOs.
He has also alleged that opposition parties are collaborating with Western, Croatian, and Albanian intelligence agencies to overthrow his administration.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Vucic stated that parliamentary elections “will be held before the end of the term” of the current National Assembly, which is set to conclude in December 2027.
“The competent institutions in our country will make decisions in accordance with the Constitution and the law, but, with respect to the demands of the protesters to hold the elections early… they will be held ahead of schedule,” he added, noting that the precise date would be determined later.
In additional comments, Vucic referenced a “six-month term,” which some Serbian outlets interpreted as a suggestion that the early vote could occur as soon as next year.
The announcement came after days of renewed rallies marking the first anniversary of the Novi Sad disaster.
Supporters and critics of Vucic’s SNS party clashed in Belgrade on Sunday despite police efforts to keep them apart. Serbian media reported bottles and firecrackers being thrown, with dozens of people detained.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment