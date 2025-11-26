403
US envoy guides Kremlin on pitching Ukraine peace plan to Trump
(MENAFN) According to reports, US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff offered guidance to a senior Russian official on how President Vladimir Putin could introduce a possible Ukraine peace initiative during a phone conversation with Donald Trump last month.
As stated by the report, a transcript dated Oct. 14 indicates that Witkoff advised Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, to begin the conversation by congratulating Trump on the Gaza ceasefire and then propose rolling out a comparable 20-point peace outline for Ukraine.
“I’m thinking maybe we do the same thing with you,” Witkoff told Ushakov, according to the reported transcript.
He also floated the idea of organizing a Trump-Putin call ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s scheduled visit to the White House that same week. Ushakov reportedly replied that Putin would commend Trump as “a real peace man.”
“This story proves one thing: Special Envoy Witkoff talks to officials in both Russia and Ukraine nearly every day to achieve peace, which is exactly what President Trump appointed him to do,” White House communications director Steven Cheung was quoted as saying.
When questioned by reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight from Florida to Washington, DC, Trump characterized Witkoff’s conduct as routine. He described it as “a standard thing…that’s what a deal maker does.”
“You got to say, look, they want this. You've got to convince him of this. You know, that's a very standard form of negotiation,” he said.
“I would imagine he's saying the same thing to Ukraine, because each party has to give and take,” he added.
The report surfaced as Trump on Tuesday hinted at the potential for a high-level meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin if discussions continue to move forward.
Trump said his team had made “tremendous progress” in the previous week on a US-crafted 28-point peace blueprint aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, noting that the proposal has been “fine-tuned” with contributions from both sides and now has “only a few remaining points of disagreement.”
According to a joint statement, weekend talks in Geneva between American and Ukrainian representatives produced an “updated and refined” version of the framework.
