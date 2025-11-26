Moci, Pwc Middle East Launch Strategic Programme To Transform Qatar's Investor Experience

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) in collaboration with PwC Middle East, announced the launch of a multi-year strategic programme to develop investor services, as part of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030). The programme aims to create an integrated, data-driven platform, shifting from traditional, procedure-based processes to intelligent, interactive digital services. This strategic programme aims to reimagine and re-engineer the investor's experience, streamlining government services under one integrated platform using advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

PwC Middle East will leverage the Ministry's unified platform to implement AI-enabled services and collaborate with Microsoft to deliver flexible, scalable investment services.

Mubarak Abdulrahman Al-Khulaifi, Director of the Single Window Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said:“This programme is a major step towards a smarter investor-centric digital government. By reimagining every touchpoint and embedding AI throughout the journey, we will deliver services that are faster, simpler and more predictable. This supports entrepreneurs and enterprises as they establish and grow their businesses in Qatar.”

Hesham Ghaleb, Partner at PwC Middle East, added:“We are proud to support MOCI in setting a new benchmark for investor services in the region. Our joint approach combines policy, processes, experience design, and advanced technology to create a seamless, AI-enabled experience.”

The Ministry, through this initiative, seeks to build an integrated service based on innovation and knowledge, that supports Qatar's wider vision for digital transformation, strengthening Qatar's business environment and support the nation's sustainable development journey.