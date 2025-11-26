403
Erdogan participates in Ukraine online coalition meeting
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Turkish president participated in an online gathering of the group known as “the Coalition of the Willing,” where discussions centered on the evolving situation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the broader push toward ending the war.
As stated by accounts of the meeting, the president emphasized that Türkiye intends to sustain its diplomatic efforts, stressing the importance of enabling direct engagement between Moscow and Kyiv to achieve a “just and lasting peace” as swiftly as possible.
He also noted that Türkiye stands ready to hold face-to-face negotiations in Istanbul and continues to maintain dialogue with both sides to move this objective forward, according to the information shared.
“At the meeting, it was expressed that a ceasefire arrangement covering energy and port infrastructure could provide favorable conditions for negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement between the parties,” the statement said.
Reports indicated that representatives from 35 nations joined the virtual session, exchanging perspectives on what steps are required to build long-term stability and a sustainable peace.
