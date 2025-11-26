403
Australia's Inflation Sees Sharper-Than-Expected Climb in October
(MENAFN) Housing pressures have driven Australia's inflation rate upward, with new government figures revealing a sharper-than-expected climb in October.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported Wednesday that the consumer price index jumped to 3.8 percent year-over-year through October's close—a notable acceleration from September's 3.6 percent reading.
Shelter expenses emerged as the dominant force behind the inflationary surge, climbing 5.9 percent annually and outpacing all other categories. Food costs excluding alcohol and recreational spending each advanced 3.2 percent, ranking as secondary contributors to the overall increase.
Core inflation metrics also showed upward momentum. The trimmed mean measurement, which strips out volatile price swings to reveal underlying trends, ticked up from 3.2 percent to 3.3 percent between September and October.
These figures present a challenge to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which projected in August that headline inflation wouldn't breach 3.1 percent annually through 2027's conclusion. The central bank similarly forecast the trimmed mean would hold at or beneath 2.6 percent on a yearly basis.
Wednesday's release represents a milestone for the statistical agency, marking the inaugural publication of comprehensive monthly consumer price data. Previously, the ABS issued complete inflation measurements quarterly, while its monthly indicator tracked only a limited subset of expenses with reduced scope.
David Gruen, the Australian Statistician, stated Tuesday that the enhanced monthly dataset would facilitate quicker identification of inflationary pattern changes and deliver superior intelligence for policymaking purposes.
