Qatar Showcases Its Climate Change Adaptation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change showcased Qatar's experience in planning and implementing climate change adaptation strategies at a dialogue session titled“Responses to Climate Change Adaptation and New Support Structures”, held as part of Global Green Growth Week 2025 in Seoul, South Korea.
The ministry was represented at the session by Head of the Climate Change Mitigation Section at the Climate Change Department, Mohammed Omar al-Badr. He presented to the participants the most prominent successful national experiences and practices implemented by Qatar in the field of national climate change adaptation planning, as well as its ongoing efforts to build capacity and enhance the resilience of vital sectors most affected by climate events.
Al-Badr also addressed the lessons learned from Qatar's experience in developing and implementing adaptation strategies, emphasising the importance of co-operation between the public and private sectors to achieve national goals in the areas of sustainability and mitigating the effects of climate change.
He affirmed that Qatar continues to adopt innovative policies and initiatives to support the green economy and promote sustainable investments, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.
The Global Green Growth Week is one of the most prominent international platforms for discussing environmental challenges and reviewing solutions and policies aimed at achieving sustainable development. It witnesses broad participation from representatives of governments, international organisations, research institutions, and experts in the fields of environment, energy, and green finance.
