Trump Says 'A Lot' Of US Government Workers With 2Nd, 3Rd Jobs Are Getting Checks - But Not Even Working. Earn Passive Income Without Risking Your Job

President Donald Trump is making it clear that his push for a leaner, more efficient government won't be slowing down anytime soon.

Speaking from the Oval Office in February, Trump took aim at federal employees he claims are collecting government paychecks while working second and even third jobs on the side.



“Nobody shows up to work because they're all, quote, working at home. They're not working at home, and a lot of them have second jobs,” Trump said.

While it isn't clear where Trump got his insights on government employees working second or even multiple jobs on the side, here is what we do know about the trend.

The rise of multiple job holders

To be sure, holding multiple jobs isn't unique to government employees - many Americans are doing it. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 8.48 million U.S. workers held more than one job in August 2025. That includes about 5.05 million people balancing a full-time primary job with a part-time secondary job. Even more striking, 398,000 workers were juggling two full-time jobs.

With inflation still fresh in people's minds, the high cost of living has made side hustles a necessity for many Americans. At the same time, remote work has made holding multiple jobs more feasible than ever.

Whether you work for the federal government or not, having extra income can be a game-changer - especially with experts predicting rising costs in 2025. Here's a look at three ways to generate passive income without putting your career at risk.

Earn passive income from real estate

Real estate is a popular way to generate recurring income. When you own a rental property and tenants pay rent, you earn a steady monthly cash flow.

It's also a popular hedge against inflation, as property values and rental income tend to rise alongside the cost of living.

Of course, purchasing a property requires significant capital - and finding the right tenant takes time and effort. But thanks to new investment options, you don't need to own a property outright to gain exposure to real estate.

New investing platforms are making it easier than ever to tap into the real estate market.

For accredited investors, Homeshares gives access to the $36 trillion U.S. home equity market, which has historically been the exclusive playground of institutional investors.

With a minimum investment of $25,000, investors can gain direct exposure to hundreds of owner-occupied homes in top U.S. cities through their U.S. Home Equity Fund - without the headaches of buying, owning or managing property.

With risk-adjusted internal returns ranging from 14% to 17%, this approach provides an effective, hands-off way to invest in owner-occupied residential properties across regional markets.

If you're not an accredited investor, crowdfunding platforms like Arrived allow you to enter the real estate market for as little as $100.

Arrived offers you access to shares of SEC-qualified investments in rental homes and vacation rentals, curated and vetted for their appreciation and income potential.

Backed by world-class investors like Jeff Bezos, Arrived makes it easy to fit these properties into your investment portfolio regardless of your income level. Their flexible investment amounts and simplified process allows accredited and non-accredited investors to take advantage of this inflation-hedging asset class without any extra work on your part.

Invest in dividend stocks

Investing in dividend stocks - shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders - is another time-tested way to generate passive income.

Dividends are payments made to investors, typically on a quarterly basis, providing a steady income stream without requiring the sale of shares. While stock prices fluctuate, companies with a strong dividend track record allow investors to earn consistent payouts, and some even increase their dividends over time, further boosting returns.

The power of dividends has even caught Musk's attention. Back in 2023, when reports surfaced that Berkshire Hathaway, the investment empire of legendary investor Warren Buffett, earned $704 million in dividends from its Coca-Cola holdings in one year, Musk couldn't resist commenting on X,“Berkshire Hathaway high on Coke.”

Of course, choosing the right dividend stocks is key. If you're unsure where to start, a professional can help.

Advisor can quickly match you with an advisor who can guide you through your options. The platform's advisors are fiduciaries, meaning they are legally obligated to act in your best interest.

Just answer a few questions about your investment timeline and your goals, and Advisor will match you with a reputable financial advisor.

Book a free, no-obligation call today to see if they're the right fit for your needs.

High-yield savings accounts

High-yield savings accounts offer a low-risk way to generate passive income while keeping your funds accessible. These accounts typically offer much higher interest rates than traditional savings accounts, allowing your money to grow without needing to lock it away in long-term investments. This option is ideal for those who want a secure, liquid source of passive income with minimal effort or risk.

These days, some banks and financial institutions are offering high-yield savings accounts that pay up to 4.40%.

In the U.S., most savings accounts are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank. This insurance provides protection to depositors in the event that the bank fails, ensuring that their funds are safe and accessible.

With SoFi, you can get fee-free banking on your checking account. So, no fees, no monthly maintenance costs and no minimum balance requirements.

You can earn 4.50% APY on savings balances and 0.50% APY on checking balances with direct deposit or qualifying deposits too. When you set up a direct deposit, new account holders can even get a cash bonus up to $300.

Deposits are insured up to $250,000 through SoFi Bank, with additional coverage up to $2 million through the SoFi Insured Deposit Program.



