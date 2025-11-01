A New Dawn For Ancient Wonders: Grand Egyptian Museum Opens Its Doors

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), an architectural marvel nestled on the Giza Plateau, officially opened its doors following an impressive ceremony led by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Located just two kilometres from the Great Pyramid of Giza, also known as the Pyramid of King Khufu, this monumental institution is poised to become one of the most prominent cultural landmarks of the modern era.

The inauguration was a global spectacle, attended by a distinguished roster of international dignitaries. The event drew approximately 18 heads of state, 8 prime ministers, and 40 high-level ministerial and parliamentary delegations, alongside 6 delegations from regional and international organisations. This included several African Heads of State such as the Presidents of Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eritrea, Somalia, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, and Libya. They are joined by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the Prime Minister of Uganda, and numerous other world leaders gathering of 79 official delegations from around the world, including 39 led by monarchs, princes, and heads of state and government, underscored the profound international interest in Egyptian civilisation and Cairo's enduring cultural and humanitarian role.

During the ceremony, participating monarchs, presidents, and princes received miniature models of the museum, each engraved with the name of a country. This symbolic gesture invited leaders to“place their nation's pieces with their own hands, symbolising their people's participation in this human edifice,” as announced during the event. President El-Sisi placed the final piece representing Egypt, signalling the museum's official inauguration.

In his address, President Al-Sisi extended a warm welcome to guests on“the land of Egypt, the oldest state known to history... Here, where civilisation wrote its first letters, and the world witnessed the birth of art, thought, writing, and creed.” He continued,“Today, we celebrate the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum and write a new chapter in the history of the present and the future.” The President emphasised that ancient Egypt inspired people across the globe, with“the lights of wisdom emanating from the banks of the Nile to illuminate the path of civilisation and human progress.” He affirmed that“structures of civilisation are built in times of peace and flourish with the spirit of cooperation among peoples.” El-Sisi highlighted that this grand edifice is not merely a repository for antiquities but“a living testament to the genius of the Egyptian people, and a three-dimensional image of the journey of a people who have inhabited the land of the Nile since the dawn of history, ever diligent, makers of glory, and messengers of peace.”













President Al-Sisi also commended the extensive international cooperation that contributed to the completion of this colossal project, particularly acknowledging the significant support from Japan during the museum's construction phases. He invited attendees to immerse themselves in this global event, stating,“I invite you to make this museum a beacon for life, and a centre that highlights Egypt's enduring message of spreading peace and communication among peoples.”

The inauguration itself featured a spectacular presentation showcasing the grandeur and heritage of Egyptian civilisation, with the museum and its surroundings as the central protagonists. King Tutankhamun is a focal point within the exhibition halls, his treasures having been meticulously relocated from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the GEM. Following the VIP tours, the museum is scheduled to open its doors to the general public from 4th November 2025.







In the nights leading up to the grand unveiling, the colossal façade of the museum, dramatically poised on a slope overlooking the Giza pyramids, was spectacularly illuminated, creating a breathtaking vista. The construction of the museum, spanning nearly half a million square metres, took over two decades and incurred a cost exceeding one billion dollars. The elaborate ceremony received extensive media coverage, with over 450 international correspondents representing approximately 180 media outlets. The Grand Egyptian Museum Authority also provided a free live broadcast via TikTok, ensuring global access to this historic event.

Egyptian soprano Fatma Said delivered a captivating artistic performance during the opening ceremony, enchanting President Al-Sisi and the assembled global leaders. Her exceptional presentation depicted the story of the obelisk erected by King Ramses II, blending sophisticated music with artistic expression that embodied the ingenuity and eternal spirit of ancient Egyptian civilisation. Said's refined performance and melodious voice garnered widespread acclaim, imbuing the celebration with an awe-inspiring atmosphere befitting the magnitude of the event and Egypt's civilisational stature, in a moment where sublime artistry converged with the spirit of history on sacred ground.







Egyptian archaeological experts assert that the Grand Egyptian Museum was conceived in response to an urgent need for a vast and sophisticated cultural complex capable of accommodating the escalating number of ancient Egyptian artefacts. The limited space of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square, Cairo, had long become insufficient for the immense volume of archaeological treasures. The GEM's strategic location, overlooking the ancient Giza pyramids and merely two kilometres away, was meticulously chosen to“symbolically embody the connection between past and present.” For centuries, the pyramids and the mysteries surrounding their construction have captivated countless minds, often leading to speculative and sometimes unscientific theories. The Egyptian pyramids, particularly the Great Pyramid of Khufu, have been shrouded in a wealth of intriguing stories and myths concerning their construction methods and functional purpose, leading some to question the identity of their builders and other narratives lacking historical or scientific foundation.













Architectural Marvel and Prime Location

The Grand Egyptian Museum's unique architectural design, conceived by the Irish firm Heneghan Peng, seamlessly blends modern geometry with ancient Pharaonic symbolism. The museum's structure is aligned with the sun's rays, extending from the pyramid peaks to converge at its core, creating a breathtaking visual spectacle. Construction, which commenced in 2005, concluded in 2021, followed by meticulous preparations for installations, conservation, and staff training.

Covering an expansive 500,000 square metres, with 120,000 square metres dedicated to lush gardens, the GEM offers an immersive journey through millennia of Egyptian history. Its 12 exhibition halls span from pre-dynastic eras to the end of the Roman period in Egypt, showcasing over 100,000 artefacts.







Unprecedented Collections

The Golden Pharaoh's Sanctuary: Tutankhamun's Treasures Unveiled

One of the museum's most anticipated highlights is the complete collection of King Tutankhamun's treasures. For the first time since the discovery of his tomb in 1922, over 5,000 artefacts belonging to the 'Golden Pharaoh' will be displayed in their entirety, earning the GEM the affectionate moniker 'Tut's Home'.

Previously, only select items, such as the iconic golden mask, were exhibited at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, with many other priceless pieces remaining in storage. Now, meticulously restored and prepared, these treasures – including Tutankhamun's seal, a previously unseen leather shield, and even the mummified foetuses discovered in his burial chamber – will finally be revealed to the public. The six war chariots of Tutankhamun, once dispersed across various museums, will also be reunited in a single display. The only item not making the journey is Tutankhamun's mummy, which will remain undisturbed in its original resting place in the Valley of the Kings.

Among the spectacular exhibits are the four gilded wooden shrines of King Tutankhamun, the largest of which has been painstakingly transferred from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir. These shrines, discovered in his tomb in Luxor in November 1922, are now housed in state-of-the-art, environmentally controlled display cases spanning approximately 7,200 square metres, complete with advanced graphics and interactive screens to enhance the visitor experience.



















Beyond Tut: Other Iconic Displays

The Hanging Obelisk: Greeting visitors in the outdoor plaza is the majestic 'Hanging Obelisk' of King Ramses II, relocated from San El Hagar. Its innovative display on a raised base allows, for the first time in 3,500 years, a view of Ramses II's cartouche, hidden for millennia at its base. Ramses II, one of ancient Egypt's most celebrated pharaohs, reigned during the New Kingdom from approximately 1279 to 1213 BC.

Statue of Ramses II: The colossal pink granite statue of Ramses II, standing at 11.30 metres tall and weighing 83.4 tonnes, is the first monumental artefact to welcome visitors in the museum's Grand Atrium. Discovered in 1820, this magnificent statue was famously moved to Ramses Square in Cairo in 1955 before its final relocation to the GEM in 2006.

Pillar of Merneptah: Also in the Grand Atrium is the pink granite pillar of King Merneptah, son of Ramses II. Discovered in 1970 in the city of On (Ain Shams), this 5.60-metre-tall, 13-tonne pillar is adorned with hieroglyphic inscriptions recounting Merneptah's decisive victory in a renowned battle during his fifth regnal year.

The Grand Staircase: Before ascending to the main exhibition halls, visitors can explore 59 monumental artefacts lining the 'Grand Staircase'. This unique display method showcases some of ancient Egypt's most magnificent and heavy sculptures, spanning from the Old Kingdom to the Greco-Roman period, culminating in a breathtaking panoramic view of the pyramids from a glass balcony.

Khufu's Solar Boats

In a separate, dedicated building adjacent to the main museum, the public can explore the fascinating 'Khufu Boats' or 'Solar Boats'. The first boat will be displayed, allowing visitors to walk around and view it from all angles. A second section of the museum will be dedicated to the second boat, offering a unique opportunity to witness its ongoing restoration and assembly process, which is expected to take five to seven years. These cedar wood boats, dating back over 4,600 years, represent some of humanity's oldest organic artefacts.