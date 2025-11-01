403
Qatar Eye Strong Start Against Italy In U-17 World Cup Opener
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hosts Qatar will look to make a strong impression when they kick off their FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign against Italy Monday at Aspire Zone. Drawn in Group A, the other teams Qatar will face are South Africa and Bolivia.
Making their eighth appearance in the competition, the young Maroons are determined to build on their best-ever finish - fourth place in 1991 - under the guidance of coach Alvaro Mejia.
Zaid Faisal Ktit, a talented all-round centre-forward known for his intelligent movement and composed finishing, will be one of Qatar's key players as the hosts aim for a deep run in the tournament. After the training session Saturday, Ktit said:“Italy are a strong team but all teams in this tournament will be tough. Of course, we will have to play well and we are looking forward to it.”
Tameem al-Qadi, the Al Sadd youngster, added:“We will play a great game. Italy is a tough team, but there are no weak teams in the World Cup. It's a proud moment for us to represent our country on home soil, and we will do our best in all the matches.”
Meanwhile, Brazil coach Eduardo 'Dudu' Patetuci praised the organisation and atmosphere in Doha, saying:“The atmosphere here in Qatar is great, the environment is wonderful, and we're very happy to be here. It's going to be a beautiful World Cup.”
Saudi Arabia manager Abdulwahab Alharbi expressed confidence in his side's preparation, adding:“The team has been preparing for two years, and in the last three months, we've seen major improvement. InshaAllah, they will do well.”FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025
