White Oryx Cup Doha 2025 Concludes With Great Fanfare At Al Rayyan SC
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The first edition of the White Oryx Cup Doha 2025 concluded with fanfare at Al Rayyan Sports Club stadiums on Thursday. From Oct 25 to 30, the tournament brought together an elite group of emerging talents from around the world.
The six-day tournament witnessed strong competition among international teams from three continents and ten countries.
Egyptian academy 'Right to Dream' was crowned champions of the first edition after defeating Dutch team Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 in the final match of the U-14 category. The third place went to the Belgian team Royal Antwerp, completing the podium. Ajax player Noud Coopmans won the“Best Player” award for his remarkable performance throughout the competition.
With this distinguished conclusion, the White Oryx Cup Doha 2025 has established its position as a global platform for discovering and developing rising stars, reinforcing Qatar's status as a leading destination for hosting and organising international age-group tournaments.
Sheikh Saud bin Khalid al-Thani affirmed that the White Oryx Cup Doha 2025 represented a qualitative step and a distinguished initiative in supporting Qatari football, especially in the youth category. He praised the ambitious vision behind organising this first-of-its-kind tournament and its strategic goals aimed at developing and honing talents, providing them with the opportunity to compete against diverse global footballing schools.
On the sidelines of the White Oryx Cup Doha 2025 closing ceremony, Sheikh Saud stated that the tournament, in its first edition, was a unique experience by all standards. It included renowned teams from Europe and the Arab world and contributed to creating an exciting competitive atmosphere that combined skill and passion with a high sporting spirit. He added that the success achieved by the tournament since its inception confirms the validity of the idea and the sincerity of the commitment to investing in future generations of players.
Sheikh Saud likened the tournament in its early stages to“a seed that needs care and follow-up to grow and flourish,” stressing that beginnings are always difficult, but they carry the promise of a fruitful future.
He said:“What has been achieved today is the foundation upon which the future of the tournament will be built. We are confident that the upcoming editions will witness greater development and wider reach, both in terms of organisation and the scale of international and regional participation.”
He added:“I sent a message to the youth and the organisers of the tournament that this initiative deserves support and encouragement, and we stand behind them firmly because we believe that hard work and passion make the real difference.”
Sheikh Saud revealed that the next edition of the tournament will be more comprehensive in terms of participation. He noted that some teams apologised at the last minute for not participating in the first edition, but the expected turnout next year will be much larger. It is planned that the tournament will include teams from GCC countries, in addition to other Arab teams from Tunisia, Egypt, and Morocco, giving it a broader Arab and international character.
Sheikh Saud continued:“We aspire for the upcoming editions to carry the distinctive character of prestigious academies worldwide and for the tournament to become a leading platform that combines global expertise with local ambition, contributing to enhancing Qatar's position as a preferred sports destination that attracts talents and football institutions from various countries.”
In his discussion about the White Oryx Academy, Sheikh Saud praised the academy's role in supporting young talents, considering it an important tributary for Qatari football and a promising source for discovering a new generation of players capable of representing Qatar in regional and international forums.
He said:“What distinguishes this academy is that it represents a bold and unique model in the local sports scene. It operates with self-funding and limited support from some institutions, yet it has succeeded in imposing its presence and forging its path with confidence, whereas such initiatives are often the responsibility of major, officially state-supported academies.”
Sheikh Saud expressed his deep appreciation for those in charge of the academy, asserting that they possess the will, vision, and passion to achieve success.
He said:“We believe that the academy will become a true beacon for Qatari football and a cornerstone for talent development in the near future, God willing.”
Sheikh Saud concluded his speech by emphasising that such tournaments and initiatives are an extension of Qatar's approach to investing in human potential, especially in the sports sector.
He pointed out that what White Oryx offers now is a living example of faith in the capabilities and ambitions of Qatari youth to carve out a place for themselves among the greats in the world of football.
Ahmed al-Mughaisib, CEO of“The Different League” company, said that the first edition of the White Oryx Cup Doha 2025 became an important milestone in the journey of developing Qatari football.
He noted that the tournament reflects Qatar's distinguished position on the global sports map.
The first edition of the White Oryx Cup Doha 2025 embodied a unique model for age-group tournaments, gathering 16 clubs and academies from Europe, Africa, and Asia under one umbrella.
It transformed into a global platform for discovering and honing emerging football talents in the U-14 category. The list of participants included an elite group of prestigious clubs and reputable academies, among them: Southampton, Norwich City, and City Select Academy from England; Girona from Spain; Royal Antwerp and Club Brugge from Belgium; Sporting Lisbon from Portugal; Stade Brestois and OGC Nice from France; Red Bull Salzburg from Austria; Dinamo Zagreb from Croatia; Juventus from Italy; Ajax Amsterdam from the Netherlands; and Right to Dream Academy from Egypt; alongside Al Rayyan Sports Club and White Oryx Academy from Qatar Oryx Cup Doha 2025
