Patrol Crew Honoured For Rescuing Woman, Children From Burning Vehicle

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 1 (Petra) – A patrol team of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) was honoured on Saturday for their rapid response and bravery in rescuing a woman and her children from a burning vehicle in Mafraq. No injuries were reported.Presenting the award on behalf of Director Major General Obaidullah Maayta, Assistant Director for Operations and Training Brigadier General Muhammad Omari praised the crew's efforts, saying the incident exemplifies the PSD's mission to protect lives and ensure public safety.Omari said the recognition is not just a reward, but a motivation: "We hope this honours you and inspires your colleagues to continue dedicating yourselves to serving the nation and its citizens."