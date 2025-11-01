IMS Hash Launches New XRP Hash Power Platform, Leading A New Model For Ripple Asset Growth
|Contract Price
|Contract Duration
|Daily Income
|Total Revenue
|Contract Price
|$100
|2
|$3
|$100 + $6
|$100
|$500
|5
|$6.00
|$500 + $30
|$500
|$1,000
|12
|$13.00
|$1,000 + $156
|$1,000
|$3,000
|18
|$42.00
|$3,000 + $756
|$3,000
|$5,000
|25
|$75.00
|$5,000 + $1,875
|$5,000
|$8,000
|30
|$128.00
|$8,000 + $3,840
|$8,000
Step 4: Claim Daily Income
Once the contract is activated, the system automatically generates daily income based on your hashrate and deposits it into your account in real time - providing a stable passive income stream.
Building a New "Asset-as-a-Service" Ecosystem
IMS Hash is committed to its mission of“making crypto assets more efficient and hashrate more accessible”, and continuously optimizes its global data center layout and algorithmic models.
Through the XRP computing platform, investors can continuously increase the value of their digital assets without complex operations, truly achieving the dual rewards of “coin price growth + hashrate income.”
IMS Hash also plans to launch computing power products for BTC, DOGE, and ETH, building a more diverse and robust income ecosystem for global users.
Conclusion: Leading a New Era in Crypto Assets
IMS Hash 's newly launched XRP computing power platform not only provides XRP holders with a flexible, low-threshold value-added channel, but also promotes the crypto industry toward intelligent and inclusive development.
In the future wave of the crypto economy, IMS Hash will continue to focus on technological innovation and user experience, striving to become a global leader in computing power investment.
Official Information
Official Website:
Official Email:...
Official Address: 128 City Road, London, England, EC1V 2NX
Let your XRP generate daily income for you in the cloud - and embark on a new chapter in crypto wealth!
