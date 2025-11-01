IMS Hash Launches New XRP Hash Power Platform, Leading A New Model For Ripple Asset Growth

Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS Hash, a leading global provider of crypto asset computing services, has officially launched its new XRP Hash Power Platform, powered by Ripple technology.

The launch of this innovative platform marks a significant upgrade in cloud computing efficiency, security, and profitability, ushering in a new era of“holding and earning” for XRP users worldwide.





The Perfect Combination of XRP and Hash Power

As one of the world's leading cryptocurrencies, XRP is renowned for its fast transaction speeds, low fees, and high liquidity, making it widely used in cross-border payments and enterprise-level settlement systems.

IMS Hash new way to increase asset value:

Users no longer need to purchase or maintain physical equipment.

They simply use XRP to purchase hashing power contracts, and the system automatically allocates device resources and generates daily returns - truly making“crypto assets work for you.”

Four Core Advantages Empower Global Investors

1️⃣ Direct XRP Deposit

The IMS Hash platform allows users to purchase computing power directly with XRP, eliminating the need to exchange other tokens or perform cumbersome transfers - making the investment experience simpler and more convenient.

2️⃣ Multi-Level Security

The platform utilizes a multi-encrypted wallet system, separate hot and cold storage, and a real-time risk control system to fully safeguard user assets.

3️⃣ Global Operational Support

IMS Hash operates data centers and technical teams worldwide. With multi-language interfaces and 24/7 online customer service, it provides a seamless global user experience.

4️⃣ Transparent Revenue and Efficient Settlement

A daily automatic settlement mechanism ensures real-time payment of profits. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time, ensuring open, transparent, and flexible returns.





Easily Earn XRP Cloud Computing Power in Just Four Steps

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit the IMS Hash official website and register for free to receive a $15 hashrate bonus

Step 2: Deposit XRP

Go to the Deposit Center, copy the wallet address provided by the platform, and transfer funds from an exchange or personal wallet.

Step 3: Select a Hash Contract

The platform offers a variety of hashrate packages (short-term, high-yield, and long-term) to suit different investment preferences.