'A New Dawn For Kerala': CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Mammootty Hail Historic Poverty-Free Declaration

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, November 1 described the declaration of an extreme poverty-free Kerala as the dawn of a new Kerala. Speaking at a grand ceremony held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the Chief Minister said that this achievement was made possible through the collective will and cooperation of the people. He emphasized that overcoming extreme poverty marks the beginning of a new chapter in Kerala's history.“We stand today with our heads held high and with self-respect before the world,” he said. Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed criticisms suggesting the declaration was exaggerated or misleading, adding,“This is not a scam. It is a reality made possible through unity and determination.”

The Chief Minister highlighted that the cabinet had reviewed and assessed the changes in the extreme poverty status of each family.“More than 4.7 lakh houses were made a reality, and every promise announced by the LDF government is being fulfilled,” he said, expressing satisfaction in the government's progress. Tracing the state's journey, Pinarayi noted that Kerala's transformation came through decades of perseverance.“The Left governments led the initiatives for a new Kerala, and the world called it the Kerala Model,” he said. He credited the people for their trust, which made it possible to complete massive housing and welfare programs.

The Chief Minister also cited Kerala's globally recognized achievements in social development.“Kerala's maternal and infant mortality rates are lower than those of America. That is the real Kerala Story, not about wealth, but about care and compassion,” he said, adding that Kerala continues to be home to India's happiest people. Pinarayi Vijayan stressed that development is not about skyscrapers but about improving people's lives. He pointed to initiatives such as the Digital University and Water Metro as models for the nation.“Kerala's school dropout rate is the lowest in the country, and our COVID-19 response was a global model,” he noted.

He reminded that the declaration of an extreme poverty-free Kerala is not an act of charity.“We ensured that no family had to beg for food, and for many, a house that was once a dream became a reality. Our motto remains: No one should be left behind,” the Chief Minister said. Reflecting on the government's journey since 2016, he recalled inheriting a“paralyzed” state with stagnating development.“It was the LDF government that revived welfare pensions and prioritized the most vulnerable,” he said.“Even foreign teams now come to study our Water Metro project.”

He also criticised the central government for neglecting Kerala during disasters.“We did not receive the assistance we deserved during calamities like the Wayanad disaster, yet we survived. In January, the Wayanad township will be completed and people will be housed,” he assured. Pinarayi Vijayan reaffirmed that no crisis can break Kerala's unity.“Nothing is impossible for us. However, the Centre's positions that go against federal principles must be exposed,” he added.“Our mission does not end here. The Extreme Poverty Mission will continue, with the entire people of Kerala standing together.” At the ceremony, the Chief Minister released the Extreme Poverty Eradication Report by handing it over to actor Mammootty.

Mammootty Lauds Kerala's Achievement

Actor Mammootty lauded the Chief Minister's initiative, stating that Pinarayi Vijayan had taken on a great responsibility with the declaration of an extreme poverty-free Kerala. Speaking after receiving the report, Mammootty said he was appearing on a public stage after eight months and felt proud that the event coincided with Kerala Piravi Day.

He reminded the audience that while extreme poverty has been eliminated, poverty itself remains a challenge.“Only extreme poverty has been eradicated. Poverty is still before us. The great responsibility taken on today is to overcome it,” he said, urging collective effort to achieve complete social equity. Having returned to the state after a long absence, Mammootty said he was impressed by the dazzling developments he witnessed across Kerala. However, he emphasized that real progress is not defined by infrastructure alone.“We don't develop just by building highways and large buildings. What truly matters is the growth of social life. For that, poverty must be completely eradicated,” he said.

He further stressed that no amount of development is meaningful if people go hungry.“No matter how dazzling the development is, it has no value before a hungry stomach. Real development must come from addressing those needs,” Mammootty remarked. Concluding his speech, Mammootty expressed hope that the extreme poverty-free declaration would inspire continued action and serve as a model for other regions. He also extended Kerala Piravi Day greetings and birthday wishes to all those celebrating.

Chinese Envoy to India Wishes Kerala

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, congratulated Kerala on this historic achievement in a post on the social media platform X. The praise was shared along with a picture of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "Warm congratulations to Kerala on its historic achievement in ending extreme poverty. To eliminate poverty is the common mission of humanity," Xu Feihong wrote. Responding to the comment, Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala's achievement in eradicating extreme poverty reflected the shared commitment to social justice and human dignity.“Your kind words of encouragement are deeply appreciated,” he added.

