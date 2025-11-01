'Sheesh Mahal 2.0' Row: Mann Hits Back At BJP Over Chandigarh Home

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday dismissed the BJP's "Sheesh Mahal 2.0" allegations as false and politically motivated, saying the Chandigarh residence being referred to was officially allotted to him under government norms after the AAP came to power in 2022.

"For the past few days, the BJP has been running a propaganda that the Punjab government has built a 'Sheehsh Mahal' in Chandigarh. As per them, Arvind Kejriwal comes and lives here. I would like to make it clear. After we came to power on March 16, 2022, houses were allotted to the new government, including the CM and ministers. This is a letter regarding the same matter. Bungalow no. 45 in Sector 2 of Chandigarh is the Punjab CM's residence," Mann said in a video statement on X.

CM clarifies on official residence and Camp Office

The Chief Minister dismissed the BJP's claim that Bungalow No. 50 in Sector 2 had been converted into a Sheesh Mahal for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He said the property serves as his Camp Office, mainly used for meetings with officials and ministers.

"About Bungalow no. 50 in Sector 2 of Chandigarh, regarding which misinformation is being spread, is mentioned as Camp Office/Punjab CM in the letter. It is a part of my residence, where the Chief Minister lives. It is a Camp Office/Guest House. I use it for meetings, hosting government officials and ministers. Will the BJP people tell me if they would call the CM's residence Sheesh Mahal?" Mann said.

Mann questions BJP's silence on previous occupants

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Mann said that the "same property had earlier been used by a Pakistan defence journalist Aroosa Alam", who he alleged was former CM Captain Amarinder Singh's "girlfriend". He added that a former Advocate General also used the Camp Office during the previous government.

"In the same house where I live, your leader Captain's (Amarinder Singh) girlfriend Aroosa used to stay. Why didn't you (BJP) question that a foreign guest and a defence journalist were living there? Was she living in Sheesh Mahal? Captain's Advocate General Atul Nanda was using the camp office (Bungalow no. 50). Another bungalow from the same row is occupied by a Haryana minister. So, should we call that a Sheesh Mahal too?" Mann said.

BJP accused of diverting from real issues

He accused the BJP of diverting attention from real issues in Punjab. "BJP has no agenda for Punjab. They run fake campaigns and circulate doctored videos. If they want to see a real 'Sheesh Mahal', they should look at Captain Amarinder Singh's house in Siswan or Sukhbir Singh Badal's residence," Mann said.

He added that his government remains accessible to the public, unlike the BJP. "We have been elected by the people. People come and visit us. We meet several people. They (the BJP) never meet anyone; they shut their doors. We are for the people, and we have come from them. We meet people, sign files, make decisions and hold meetings. You are saying that my guests stay in 'Sheehsh Mahal'. Stop doing this disgusting propaganda," Mann added.

BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0' Allegation

The controversy erupted after the BJP on Friday alleged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had been allotted a "luxurious 7-star government mansion" spread over two acres in Chandigarh's Sector 2, describing it as a new "Sheesh Mahal" built under the Chief Minister's quota.

!!️ Big Breaking - आम आदमी का ढोंग करने वाले केजरीवाल ने तैयार करवाया एक और भव्य शीशमहल दिल्ली का शीश महल ख़ाली होने के बाद पंजाब के Super CM अरविंद केजरीवाल जी ने पंजाब में दिल्ली से भी शानदार शीश महल तैयार करवा लिया है चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर 2 में CM कोटे की 2 Acre की आलीशान 7... twitter/d3V4W23yRw - BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) October 31, 2025

"The man who pretended to be the common man, Kejriwal, has had another grand Sheesh Mahal built. After the Delhi Sheesh Mahal was vacated, Punjab's Super CM Arvind Kejriwal had an even more splendid Sheesh Mahal built in Punjab than the one in Delhi. In Chandigarh's Sector 2, a luxurious 7-star government mansion of 2 acres on the CM quota has been allotted to Arvind Kejriwal," BJP posted on X. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)