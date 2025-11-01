Army Chief On New Threats, Asks Gen Z To Join National Security Mission

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi addressed an event at TRS College in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, where he discussed the evolving nature of security challenges facing the country. General Dwivedi emphasised the need for the military to be prepared to operate in multiple domains, including land, air, water, and space. He also highlighted the threat of information warfare, citing the spread of rumors and misinformation, as seen during Operation Sindoor.

Evolving Nature of Warfare and Future Challenges

Addressing students at TRS College in Rewa, COAS General Dwivedi said, "The way rumours are spread. As you heard in Operation Sindoor, Karachi has been attacked. So much such news came, which seemed like news to us too. Where did it come from, who did it?... In the scope of all these challenges, you have to work on land, sky, water and all three..."

General Dwivedi noted that the future is marked by instability, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, making it challenging to predict and prepare for emerging threats. "... Future challenges are coming. They're instability, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity... You and I are completely clueless about what the future holds..."

He highlighted that new challenges are emerging rapidly, and by the time one challenge is addressed, another one emerges and emphasised the importance of being prepared for a range of threats, including terrorism, natural disasters, cyber warfare, space warfare, and information warfare. "What is Trump doing today? I think even Trump doesn't know what he is going to do tomorrow. Challenges are coming so quickly that by the time you try to grasp an old challenge, a new one emerges, and the same security challenges our military faces. Whether it's on the border, terrorism, natural disasters, or cyber warfare. The new things that have started: space warfare, satellites, chemical, biological, radiological, and information warfare," said General Dwivedi.

Role of 'Generation Z' in National Progress

Moreover, the COAS also praised India's youth as the driving force of the nation's progress. "Generation Z is here, and it's fashionable these days to talk about Gen Z, because Generation Z is spread everywhere. The biggest thing is that India's Generation Z population is the largest in the world, and even the Indian Army is left behind. Because we are the second largest, only Generation Z comes first," he said.

Highlighting their potential, COAS General Dwivedi added, "They are digitally fluent and comfortable, technologically advanced, and socially aware. Most importantly, they are globally connected, aware of the world's latest developments. If such a generation gains discipline and direction, India could leap generations ahead in no time. In the future, it will be Generation Z that will fuel India and take it forward."

Youth's Contribution to National Security

Earlier on Friday, Army Chief Dwivedi has said that traditional rivalries, terrorism, and proxy wars, along with disinformation campaigns, pose major threats today. Addressing the Young Leaders Forum to Empower Youth for National Security in New Delhi, the Army Chief said that warfare is increasingly becoming non-kinetic and non-contact. He stressed that in this era of multi-domain challenges, national security and nation-building are inseparable. He added that the globally connected and socially aware Gen Z stands at the centre of this new battlespace.

He lauded young military officers, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, and "social media warriors" for their contributions during "Operation Sindoor," a military action conducted in May 2025 in response to a major terror attack in Pahalgam. He said, "India's history has many heroes who are a testimony to the courage and conviction of its young sons and daughters. Timeless examples proving that age never limits contribution. In the recent Operation Sindoor, many of you were actively involved. Some are young military officers, some are NCC cadets, some are in civil defence, some are in drone labs, and some are social media warriors. Our skilled human resources are one of our greatest instruments of power."

A Call to Action for India's Youth

Further, he asked the youth to join the "national security mission" by indulging in innovations and not to be "indifferent" to matters of national security said, "I would like to give a call to action to our youth and will leave a few thoughts with you, gained from my own experience. Firstly, your duty calling is what you define it to be... You have to start today and by yourself. Secondly, inventions and innovations spring out of adversity. Don't get too comfortable and look for many resources."

"Thirdly, national security is not just about soldiers at the borders. It's also about citizens and youths who refuse to be indifferent. Fourthly, excellence demands sweat. Every challenge has to be taken as an opportunity. I urge every young Indian to join the national security mission with or without a uniform, build technology, shape policy, and spread awareness," General Dwivedi added.(ANI)

