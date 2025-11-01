Lokesh Kanagaraj To Make Acting Debut In 'DC' With Wamiqa Gabbi
Intense Teaser Reveals First Look
The one-minute, 8-second-long teaser features Kanagaraj in a bloody, intense role as he walks through a narrow hallway in a rugged look, complemented further by his long hair and thick beard. On the other hand, Wamiqa also appears in a never-seen avatar, exuding a ferocious vibe as she confidently walks toward Kanagaraj. Further details surrounding their characters or the storyline remain under wraps.
Cast and Production
Made under the banner of Sun Pictures, 'DC' is written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. Besides Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also features Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in a significant role. The film announcement has left fans highly excited as many await seeing the filmmaker stepping into the world of acting. Also, his powerful screen presence has piqued curiosity among fans. The release date is yet to be announced.
On the Work Front
On the work front, Lokesh Kanagaraj's last outing as a director came with Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie'. Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, 'Coolie' follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death. The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business. As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva's journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion. Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan also played key roles in 'Coolie', which faced a box-office clash with 'War 2' on August 14. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
