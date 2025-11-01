Remains Of Polish Soldiers Exhumed In Lviv To Be Reburied On Nov 14

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, told Ukrinform that preparations were also underway for the deployment of specialists to other sites where search and exhumation work will be conducted.

"Recently, two exhumations have been carried out in Ukraine, including in Puzhnyky (Ternopil region), where reburials have already taken place. At the same time, the remains of Polish Army soldiers exhumed in Lviv will be reburied in Mostyska on November 14. We are also preparing for the organization of missions to other locations for search and exhumation work," the diplomat said.

He noted that a few days ago a working group responsible for overseeing search and exhumation efforts held a meeting in Lviv, during which preliminary results were reviewed and next steps were agreed upon.

"We also hope for a visit by the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, Oleksandr Alfyorov, to Warsaw to discuss with Polish officials further searches and exhumations, both in Ukraine and Poland," Bodnar said, adding that the visit could take place before the end of the year.

The ambassador thanked Poland for well-organized search work in the village of Jureczkowa in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship and expressed hope that this work would continue.

"Openness, willingness to cooperate, and mutuality in our relations are important to us. Mutual transparency allows us to move from political discussions to practical work on searches and exhumations, which both sides are demonstrating," he said.

Bodnar also recalled that a new co-chair of the Ukrainian group on search and exhumation activities will soon be appointed to replace Andrii Nadzhos, who has moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Right now, it is crucial that the pace of progress we have previously agreed upon does not slow, so we can demonstrate practical work, openness, and readiness to act to both Ukrainian and Polish societies," he said.

He noted that some political forces "attempt to manipulate this issue, hiding or obscuring the real situation."

"I sent key factions in the Polish parliament basic information about the recent search and exhumation work and the results achieved," the ambassador said.

Bodnar expressed readiness to keep Polish lawmakers regularly informed about developments in Ukrainian-Polish relations regarding search and exhumation activities. He stressed that experts should openly report real results to convey accurate information to Polish society.

"I would also ask that Polish representatives who conducted search and exhumation work in Ukraine provide details about how many locations were actually worked on and over what period," Bodnar said.

He added that in every case – from issuing permits for exhumation and burial to completing the work – the process is lengthy and influenced by many factors.

"Issuing permits, conducting actual work, DNA analyses, and preparing reports – all of this is a long process. In addition, these activities are being carried out under martial law with the corresponding security and military restrictions currently in place in Ukraine. Despite this, the Ukrainian side remains open, active, and ready for further effective action," the ambassador said.

As reported, a joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition recently concluded at the former cemetery in Zboishcha, Lviv.

In September, in Ternopil region, remains of Poles discovered during search work in Puzhnyky – victims of tragic events in the Volhyn region – were reburied, with participation from Ukrainian and Polish officials and around 40 descendants of former village residents.

In the village of Jureczkowa, Poland, a stage of search work was completed at a possible burial site of Ukrainian Insurgent Army fighters, but no graves were found.