Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invaders Shell Kherson's Dniprovskyi District, One Dead

2025-11-01 03:09:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Read also: Two dead and 22 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks

"The Russian army killed another resident of Kherson. As a result of shelling in the Dniprovskyi district, a 46-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries. Our sincere condolences go to the family of the deceased," he wrote.

UkrinForm

