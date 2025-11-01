Invaders Shell Kherson's Dniprovskyi District, One Dead

"The Russian army killed another resident of Kherson. As a result of shelling in the Dniprovskyi district, a 46-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries. Our sincere condolences go to the family of the deceased," he wrote.

