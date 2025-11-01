White House Imposes New Journalist Access Restrictions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The White House announced a policy that prohibits credentialed reporters from freely entering Room 140, a section of the West Wing known as“Upper Press” housing senior communications staff, unless they first secure an appointment. The directive originates from the National Security Council, which cited the protection of“sensitive material” now routinely handled in that zone.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her deputy Steven Cheung are among the officials whose offices lie within the restricted zone. Previously, accredited journalists could engage with them directly in the corridor adjacent to the Oval Office. The memo states that the change is necessary to“maintain coordination between National Security Council Staff and White House Communications Staff.”

Communications Director Steven Cheung posted on X that“some reporters have been caught secretly recording video and audio” as well as“taking pictures of sensitive info” without permission, and that some had“eavesdropped on private, closed-door meetings.” He added that those wanting access can“make appointments to see us in our offices.”

The press community responded swiftly. White House Correspondents' Association President Weijia Jiang said the organisation“unequivocally opposes any effort to limit journalists from areas within the communications operations of the White House that have long been open for newsgathering, including the press secretary's office.” The group warned the policy would hamper journalists' capacity to question officials, ensure transparency and hold government to account.

This move occurs amid broader shifts in media access under the current administration. Earlier this year the Department of Defense introduced a requirement that reporters covering the Pentagon must sign an agreement limiting their ability to report unapproved information-including unclassified material-with non‐compliance risking credential revocation. That step triggered more than 30 news organisations to vacate their offices at the Pentagon rather than sign.

Critics argue the White House decision deepens a pattern of media access restriction that has characterised the president's relationship with the press. Supporters of the move say the volume and sensitivity of material now passing through communications staff justify enhanced safeguards. One senior official said the“structural changes” to the National Security Council have shifted more responsibility for national security communications into the press office, necessitating tighter controls.

Press outlets highlight practical and ethical concerns. For example, veteran correspondents say the corridor near the Oval Office has traditionally served as a venue for spontaneous conversations with senior aides-those ready access moments now requiring formal arrangement. Some journalists suggest that the time lag introduced by scheduled appointments will erode the immediacy of reporting on evolving events inside the executive branch.

From the administration's perspective, the area is proximate to senior officials and may include non-public briefings or classified documents. The communication office contends it must protect internal deliberations that could affect national security. While the Lower Press area-adjacent to the briefing room and staffed by junior spokespeople-remains open without prior appointment, its scope of access is narrower.

Analysts trace precedent to the first President Clinton's term, where comparable access restrictions were introduced in 1993 but were later withdrawn under pressure. Observers suggest the move now could follow a similar track, unless push-back from the press corps and legal challenges prompt reassessment.

Journalism advocates emphasise the First Amendment dimension. They note that when the executive branch selectively grants access to certain outlets or determines the terms on which journalists may cover power centres, it risks shaping the flow of information in ways that favour control over transparency. The White House asserts that it remains committed to access for accredited journalists but will oversee proximity to sensitive operations.

As media outlets adjust to the new protocol, several newsrooms are weighing whether to contest the appointment requirement through legal channels or adapt by redirecting resources towards the remaining accessible zones and remote coverage. The policy marks a clear shift in how the White House defines press access and the boundaries of executive communications.

