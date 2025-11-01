NBE Reports EGP 166.9Bn In Profits For H1 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) announced that its profits reached EGP 166.94bn in June 2025, marking a significant increase from EGP 112.49bn recorded during the same period in 2024. Net profits rose to EGP 93.52bn, compared to EGP 70.36bn a year earlier, underscoring the bank's robust financial performance amid continued expansion of its operations.

According to the bank's financial statements, net interest income surged to EGP 175.12bn in June 2025, up from EGP 125.31bn a year earlier. Net income from fees and commissions also recorded strong growth, rising to EGP 15.83bn from EGP 11.26bn during the same comparison period.

Total assets of the National Bank of Egypt increased to EGP 8.702trn in June 2025, compared to EGP 8.137trn in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by an expansion in the bank's lending and credit facilities portfolio, which rose to EGP 4.200trn from EGP 3.822trn. Customer deposits also saw a solid increase, reaching EGP 5.450trn, compared to EGP 4.962trn in the previous year.

The bank's total shareholders' equity climbed to EGP 624.51bn in June 2025, up from EGP 533.66bn at the close of 2024, reflecting strengthened capital buffers and retained earnings.

In the retail segment, NBE's lending portfolio expanded to EGP 404.94bn, compared to EGP 356.91bn in 2024. Personal loans represented the largest share, rising to EGP 343.18bn from EGP 295.87bn. The mortgage finance portfolio grew to EGP 23.91bn, compared to EGP 22.57bn a year earlier, while the credit card balance increased to EGP 26.56bn, up from EGP 24.99bn.

Deposits also continued their upward trajectory. Individual deposits surged to EGP 3.733trn in June 2025, up from EGP 3.298trn in 2024. Corporate deposits recorded a more modest rise, reaching EGP 1.716trn compared to EGP 1.663trn in the previous year.

The National Bank of Egypt's performance highlights its sustained leadership in Egypt's banking sector, reflecting its ability to grow its customer base, strengthen liquidity, and support national economic development initiatives.