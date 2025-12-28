403
UK Teacher Resigns After Showing Trump Videos to Students
(MENAFN) A British teacher has claimed he was “likened to a terrorist” after showing his students several clips of US President Donald Trump, according to a media outlet.
The educator, employed at Henley College in Oxfordshire, said he was compelled to step down after being accused of radicalizing pupils and causing them “emotional harm,” which he described as “dystopian” persecution.
An internal inquiry was launched in January against the teacher, who is in his 50s and requested anonymity. The investigation reportedly followed complaints from students who alleged his lessons were “biased” and “off-topic” due to the Trump videos. One student even claimed to have been so “emotionally disturbed” by the footage that it led to nightmares.
The case was eventually referred to a child protection agency, which concluded that the teacher’s views “could be perceived as radical” and instructed the school to notify Prevent, the UK government program aimed at countering terrorist radicalization in educational institutions and beyond.
“They likened me to a terrorist. It was completely jarring. It’s dystopian, like something from a George Orwell novel,” the teacher told the paper. He insisted the videos were shown only as part of a classroom discussion on the 2024 US election.
He further accused the college of harboring a “complete Left-wing bias,” adding: “They don’t tolerate anything about Donald Trump.”
