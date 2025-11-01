NBE, ADI Finance Ink Agreement To Expand Sharia-Compliant Financing Solutions

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) has signed a financing agreement with ADI Finance, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank – Egypt (ADIB Egypt), aimed at supporting the company's activities in financial leasing and mortgage financing. The agreement underscores ongoing cooperation between major financial institutions to broaden financing instruments in the Egyptian market and reinforce economic development efforts.

This partnership reflects both institutions' shared commitment to advancing the role of Islamic finance as a key enabler of sustainable economic growth and an effective mechanism for funding development projects. It also supports the diversification of financing sources and the fulfilment of the financing needs of Egypt's productive sectors.

The signing ceremony was attended by Tamer Ahmed, Head of Corporate Banking at the National Bank of Egypt; Mohamed Yehia Amiri, CEO and Managing Director of ADI Finance; and Ramy Farouk, Head of Operations and Treasury at ADI Finance, along with several senior executives from both sides.

Soha El-Turky, Deputy CEO of the National Bank of Egypt, said the agreement reaffirms the bank's commitment to expanding cooperation with leading financial institutions in line with Egypt's national development priorities. She noted that Islamic finance has proven to be one of the most effective tools for diversifying funding alternatives, promoting financial inclusion, and supporting sustainable growth across economic sectors. El-Turky added that such partnerships enhance the banking sector's contribution to Egypt's overall economic development.

For his part, Mohamed Yehia Amiri expressed pride in the strategic partnership with NBE, describing it as a key step that aligns with ADI Finance's expansion strategy to offer Sharia-compliant financing solutions. He added that the collaboration will strengthen the company's capacity to serve corporate clients and address their varied financing requirements more efficiently.

Sherif Riyad, Executive Head of Corporate Banking and Syndicated Loans at the National Bank of Egypt, stated that the collaboration with ADI Finance, one of the leading players in Islamic finance, will facilitate the provision of long-term financing solutions in the fields of financial leasing and mortgage finance.

Commenting on the agreement, Tamer Ahmed said the partnership marks an important milestone in supporting business expansion and enhancing corporate competitiveness in the Egyptian market.

Meanwhile, Ramy Farouk highlighted that the agreement represents a significant step toward boosting liquidity and diversifying funding sources for ADI Finance, thereby strengthening its ability to deliver innovative financial products and services. He expressed confidence that the partnership with NBE will evolve into a long-term relationship that contributes to advancing economic development and empowering Egypt's corporate sector.