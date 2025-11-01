Arab Football Stars Set To Convene In Qatar For The Region's Biggest Tournament

Doha, Qatar: Only 30 days remain for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, as excitement builds for the Arab world's biggest tournament taking place from 1-18 December in Qatar.

The prestigious tournament returns to Qatar for a second time, following the successful delivery of the FIFA Arab Cup in 2021, which was the first time that the tournament was held under the auspices of FIFA.

This year's edition has set a new benchmark with the total prize money exceeding $36.5 million (approximately QR 132.9 million), with the FIFA Arab Cup now joining the ranks of the world's major international football tournaments.

A total of 16 teams will have a chance to lift the coveted FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 trophy. Nine of the highest FIFA ranked teams have qualified automatically, while 14 teams will vie for the remaining 7 spots in a series of qualifiers. Current champions Algeria will look to defend their title, whereas hosts Qatar will look to lift their first FIFA Arab Cup trophy.

Ticket sales went live on September 30, with fans from across the region gearing up to see their favourite teams in action. Tickets were in highest demand amongst supporters of the Qatar, Jordan, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt national teams.

FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 tickets can be purchased exclusively on: This includes tickets for the qualifiers taking place ahead of the tournament on 25-26 November in Qatar, which will see fans eagerly rooting for their national teams in the determining matches.

Ticket prices start from QAR 25. Supporters can also purchase a Follow My Team ticket, which will enable them to attend all matches of their team of choice during the group stage. All tickets are digital and include accessible seating options for disabled fans.

As Qatar gets ready to welcome the world once again, regional and international fans making their way to the country can choose from affordable travel packages by national carrier Qatar Airways.

Throughout the competition, fans will be treated to a variety of entertainment and cultural activities around Qatar. All venues are connected seamlessly by public transport and will offer a barrier-free experience to all.

The tournament will kick off on 1 December, 7:30pm, at Al Bayt Stadium featuring hosts Qatar and the winner of Palestine v Libya. The Final will be held on 18 December, 7pm, at the iconic Lusail Stadium. Other stadiums that will host matches during the tournament are Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City, Khalifa International Stadium and Stadium 974 the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 match schedule, visit here