A Thousand Stories Of Success: Red Sea Global Marks A New Era In Saudi Talent Development

Riyadh, October 2025- Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has reached a landmark milestone with the graduation of more than 1,000 young Saudis from its diverse training and educational programs - all built under the RSG Education Framework, a first-of-its-kind national model designed to prepare the Kingdom's future leaders in hospitality, tourism, and regenerative development.







The RSG Education Framework is an integrated and scalable model that blends global academic excellence with Saudi cultural identity and real-world employability. The framework provides a 2.5-year learning pathway, guiding students from English foundations to internationally accredited vocational programs, hands-on internships, and guaranteed employment across RSG destinations. “At Red Sea Global, we believe true transformation begins with people, that's why we've built a holistic Education Framework that goes beyond traditional training. It equips young Saudis not just with technical expertise, but with purpose, confidence, and global perspective. As we celebrate more than 1,000 graduates, we're not only witnessing individual success stories - we're witnessing the rise of a new generation ready to lead the Kingdom's transformation journey and deliver on Saudi Vision 2030.” said Ahmad Ghazi Darwish, Group Chief Administrative Officer, Red Sea Global The framework is powered by strong partnerships with Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), and various industry partners, ensuring that its outcomes directly support national Saudization targets and global quality benchmarks. “Our partnership with Red Sea Global is a strong example of how the public and private sectors can work hand in hand to deliver on Vision 2030,” Turki Aljawini, Director General at the HRDF.“By investing in young Saudis through structured training, real-world internships, and guaranteed career pathways, we are shaping the national workforce of tomorrow.” Additionally, RSG's collaboration with global hotel operators and culinary institutions such as Bunyan Academy ensures that graduates are not only locally competitive but globally employable, blending Saudi authenticity with international excellence. “By combining world-class academic excellence with hands-on experience and guaranteed career pathways, we are empowering young Saudis to move confidently from the classroom to the world stage. Each of our 1,000 graduates represents the future of Saudi hospitality - skilled, inspired, and ready to shape a regenerative and globally competitive sector.” Fadi Alaseri, Senior Director, Education and Capability Building The RSG Education Framework now stands as a blueprint for national collaboration, inviting public and private entities to co-design programs, share expertise, and replicate this integrated learning model across Saudi Arabia. By embedding education within its regenerative development mission, RSG is not only building destinations; it is building generations capable of sustaining them. The Red Sea destination welcomed its first guests in 2023. It now has five resorts open, with another 11 hotels launching over the coming months. Once complete, The Red Sea destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential units across 22 islands and six inland sites. It will also feature luxury marinas, championship golf courses, a diverse range of dining options, and world-class entertainment facilities. AMAALA is set to welcome its first guests later this year with the ambitious goal of becoming the world's most comprehensive health and wellness destination. Launching with 1,470 hotel keys across eight luxury resorts, it will host some of the most renowned wellness operators globally, offering a wide array of programs tailored to diverse lifestyles and well-being needs. About Red Sea Global: Red Sea Global (RSG) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025. A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, opened in 2024, and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal. RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.