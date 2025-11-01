'We Won't Forget Or Forgive': 1984 Riot Survivors Attack Congress, Urge Swift Justice

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) On the 41st anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and the families of victims gathered at the“Sach Di Deewar” (Wall of Truth) at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi to light candles and pay homage to those who lost their lives.

Harmeet Singh Kalka, President of DSGMC, said the Sikh community has been fighting for justice for over four decades.

“Thousands of Sikhs were burnt alive during the riots 40 years ago. Every year, we hold this programme to remember them and renew our demand for justice. This year, we continue to call for a Truth Commission to ensure justice for all victims. The genocide must be officially recognised,” he told IANS.

Kalka also came heavily down on the Congress party, saying,“Even if Congress apologises now, it is too late. Instead of justice, they gave positions and Z-plus security to the very leaders responsible. There can never be a compromise with Congress regarding this matter. They are paying for their actions today.”

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reopening cases that had been previously closed, including that of Sajjan Kumar, and for forming a new SIT to ensure accountability.

“Today, Sajjan Kumar is in jail, and the government has taken steps to employ the children of victims through new policies. But the fight is still long, and we hope the government will ensure speedy justice,” he added.

Nirmal Kaur, who lost her father in Trilokpuri, said,“We still live with the pain of 1984. On November 1 every year, seeing my father's name on the wall feels like the riots are happening again. He was burnt alive before my eyes. Even after 42 years, the wounds have not healed. Congress betrayed us. We still seek justice, going to court every year, but the government has not acted. Why hasn't Sajjan Kumar or Jagdish Tytler been punished yet?”

Bagi Kaur, another survivor, shared,“I lost 11 family members in Trilokpuri. After 41 years, we have yet to see justice. Congress has never apologised to us. They claim remorse, but in reality, nothing has been done. The widow colonies exist in name only-what support have we received? Our children remain unemployed. We thank the Gurdwara Management Committee for their continued support.”

The survivors expressed hope in the current government, saying,“The Congress has remained silent for decades, but with the BJP in power, we hope our children will get jobs and our families can finally sustain themselves.”