Libya Showcases Ambitious Development Vision At Future Investment Initiative In Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:Libya unveiled its comprehensive national vision for development and reconstruction during the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), held in Riyadh from October 27 to 30, 2025, under the theme“The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers for Growth.”

As one of the world's foremost economic and investment gatherings, the FII brought together global leaders, policymakers, and experts from more than 146 countries to explore strategies for sustainable growth and future-oriented investments.

Representing Libya at the conference, Eng. Belqasem Khalifa Haftar, Director General of the Libya Development and Reconstruction Fund, outlined the nation's renewed vision anchored in stability, sustainable growth, and openness to international collaboration.

“Reconstruction in Libya is not merely an engineering or financial project,” Eng. Haftar said.“It is a comprehensive national and humanitarian endeavor to build a strong, modern state that is open to the world and positioned for long-term prosperity.”

Launched in early 2024, the Libya Development and Reconstruction Fund is spearheading one of the largest reconstruction programs in the region, having already implemented