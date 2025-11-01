Haryana Achieved Remarkable Progress Under PM Modi's Visionary Leadership, Says Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 1 (IANS) Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh said on Saturday that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and efforts of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state has achieved remarkable progress in healthcare, education, industrial development, investment promotion, infrastructure enhancement and law and order.

"Working in full coordination on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas', the state government has fulfilled the expectations of every section of society, especially the last person in the queue," the Governor said.

This, he added, is the roadmap to realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat and Viksit Haryana'.

The Governor was addressing the state-level event organised in Panchkula, near here, on the occasion of 60th Foundation Day.

He extended greetings and best wishes to the people of Haryana.

Prior to the event, the Governor, along with his wife Mitra Ghosh and Chief Minister Saini, inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the state's rich culture and heritage.

Appreciating the exhibition and cultural performances depicting Haryana's heritage, the Governor said these presentations clearly reflect that the future of Haryana's culture and legacy is indeed bright.

He added that it was a matter of great pride for him to serve the people of Haryana from Raj Bhawan.

He noted that since its formation on November 1, 1966, Haryana has been on the path of rapid growth and prosperity with remarkable achievements in all sectors.

This progress has been possible because of the hard work, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit of the people of Haryana, the Governor said.

Reflecting on the state's 59-year development journey, he added that Haryana has crossed several milestones, progressing from poverty to prosperity.

Despite comprising only 1.34 per cent of the country's area and 2.09 per cent of its population, Haryana contributes 3.6 per cent to the GDP of the country.

The state's per capita income is the highest among large states, around Rs 3.53 lakh, whereas it was merely Rs 343 in 1966.

Haryana's exports, which stood at Rs 4.5 crore in 1966, have now risen to more than Rs 2.75 lakh crore.

Similarly, Haryana is among the leading states in per capita GST collection.

More than 250 Fortune companies have their offices in Haryana.

He said Haryana is the first state in the country to procure 24 crops at the minimum support price (MSP).

It also offers the highest sugarcane price in the country at Rs 415 per quintal and provides a social security pension of Rs 3,200 per month, the highest in India.

Every district of Haryana is connected by national highways.

By granting 50 per cent representation to women in Panchayati Raj institutions, Haryana has set an example for the entire nation.

The Governor praised the initiatives being taken under the leadership of CM Saini for the welfare of women, children, senior citizens, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backward Classes.

He expressed confidence that the people of Haryana would agree that true and sustainable development is achieved only when every welfare scheme and service reaches the last person in society.