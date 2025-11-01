403
Russia Accuses Kyiv of Hiding “Catastrophic” Battlefield Conditions
(MENAFN) Russia's military command on Friday charged Ukrainian officials with masking the true scope of battlefield conditions, asserting that a recent statement from a Kyiv representative inadvertently exposed devastating casualties in multiple encircled territories.
Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov declared that Ukrainian Foreign Ministry representative Georgiy Tykhyi's Thursday directive barring domestic and international press from contacting trapped Ukrainian soldiers through Russian-controlled zones served as tacit admission of dire circumstances facing remaining forces in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, and Kupyansk.
"Yesterday's statement by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi, prohibiting foreign and Ukrainian media from attempting to reach Ukrainian servicemen trapped in the cauldrons through territory liberated by Russia, was an official acknowledgement of the catastrophic situation for the remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, and Kupyansk," Konashenkov stated.
Moscow's Defense Ministry alleged the media blackout strategy seeks to "conceal the real state of affairs on the front and deceive the international community and the people of Ukraine."
The ministry further accused Ukrainian leadership of working to "maintain favorable conditions for obtaining and continuing to embezzle funds sent by Western sponsors to wage war against Russia."
Russian military officials announced President Vladimir Putin had authorized unrestricted journalist access to besieged areas, with forces prepared to suspend combat operations during media presence.
Putin previously indicated Russian forces "would not object" to press entry into surrounded Ukrainian positions.
Ukraine has issued no response to the allegations.
