Bitcoin Enters IPO Phase As Early Holders Exit For New Investors



Bitcoin is experiencing a steady redistribution of supply, with long-term holders selling and new investors buying during dips.

This process mirrors a company's IPO, with early believers cashing out while long-term holders accumulate, leading to a broader distribution of ownership.

Bitcoin's current sideways movement reflects a consolidation phase typical after significant market events, despite broader rallying attempts.

Market sentiment remains cautious, although backing for Bitcoin's fundamentals, such as ETF approvals and rising hashrate, persists. The ongoing“IPO” cycle may last several months, resulting in reduced volatility and a more stable ownership base for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin could be in the midst of a unique phase of redistribution that resembles an initial coin offering (ICO), according to seasoned macro analyst and Wall Street veteran Jordi Visser. As long-term holders of Bitcoin, some of whom have kept their tokens dormant for years, begin to move their coins, a broader distribution of supply is taking shape, signaling a potential turning point for the asset's market dynamics.

On a recent episode of entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano's podcast and via a detailed Substack post, Visser pointed out that these dormant coins are gradually re-entering the market-not all at once or in panic but steadily-as new investors take advantage of dips to accumulate.“In traditional markets, this resembles a company's IPO,” he explained,“where early believers cash out, founders become wealthy, and venture capitalists return profits to their investors.”

Source: Jordi Visser

Bitcoin Showing Signs of Sideways Consolidation

Over the past week, Bitcoin (BTC ) has fluctuated within a range of roughly $106,786 to $115,957. Visser notes that such consolidation often occurs during a company's IPO when early investors begin to sell, even amidst broader market rallies. This cautious approach by new holders-who are stacking coins but moving carefully-indicates a wait-and-see attitude among market participants.

“The result? A sideways grind that drives everyone crazy,” Visser said.“Fundamentals are strong, and the broader market is rallying, but Bitcoin just sits there. This frustrating consolidation pattern is typical after a major IPO when lock-up periods expire-early investors sell, and long-term holders slowly accumulate, thereby transferring ownership from the visionaries to institutional players.”

Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Resilient

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, an important indicator gauging market sentiment toward Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, has been signaling“fear” since mid-week. Despite this, Visser emphasizes that confidence in Bitcoin remains intact, supported by ongoing ETF approvals, record-high network hashrates, and expanding stablecoin adoption.

Source: Willy Woo

Visser adds,“In a bear market, you expect prices to collapse as everyone wants out. But Bitcoin is consolidating instead. Every dip is bought, and it's not making new lows. The fact that it holds a range shows resilience.” He also highlights the ongoing transfer of ownership from speculative early investors to more stable, long-term holders, which signals a stronger foundation for the future.

He concludes,“The divergence from risk assets can be confusing, but the fundamentals are stronger than ever. The shifting distribution of holdings from a concentrated set of early believers to broader market participants is essential for Bitcoin's maturation into a durable monetary asset.”

The Ongoing IPO-Like Process

According to Visser, the IPO analogy suggests that this process will persist for several months-typically lasting between six to 18 months-and while Bitcoin's pace is faster than traditional assets, it remains within this timeline. Once the distribution phase concludes, volatility should decrease as ownership becomes more widely spread, reducing the influence of early holders and insiders.

In summary, while Bitcoin's market appears unsteady and sentiment remains cautious, the underlying strength of its network and broadening distribution list the path toward greater stability and mainstream acceptance in the evolving crypto markets.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.