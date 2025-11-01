UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Extends Registration For Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship Until Sunday

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November, 2025: The organising committee of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has announced an extension of the registration deadline for all categories competing in the 17th edition of the world's largest jiu-jitsu event, now open until Sunday, November 2.

Set to take place from November 12 to 22 at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, the decision follows an overwhelming response from athletes' keen to secure their place at the championship. The extension gives more competitors the opportunity to join an event that continues to attract the best in the sport.

This year's edition has already seen record participation across all divisions, including Kids, Youth, Para, Amateur, Masters, and Professional categories. The surge reflects both the rapid global growth of jiu-jitsu and Abu Dhabi's role in driving its development and popularity worldwide.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the strong turnout underscores the confidence athletes have in the championship's reputation as a premier international event.

“We have witnessed a remarkable rise in registrations from athletes around the world, prompting the organising committee to extend the deadline to meet the high level of interest,” Al Shamsi said.“The enthusiasm once again highlights the championship's position as a truly global platform that unites elite athletes from every continent and reinforces Abu Dhabi's standing as the home of jiu-jitsu and a breeding ground for future champions.”

He added,“This year's event will bring together more than 10,000 athletes representing over 120 countries. It continues to serve as a global celebration of diversity, talent, and cultural exchange, strengthening Abu Dhabi's status as the world capital of jiu-jitsu and the leading destination for top athletes.”

Beyond the competition, fans can look forward to a wide range of entertainment and interactive activities, alongside community initiatives that promote inclusion, youth engagement, and empowerment through sport.

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship remains the ultimate stage for discovering emerging talent and showcasing world champions, while continuing to promote jiu-jitsu as a lifestyle that fosters fitness, discipline, and positivity.