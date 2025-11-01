Vishal Jethwa Says Ishaan Khatter Is The 'Best Gift He Has Got From Homebound'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vishal Jethwa took to his social media account on the 1st of November to wish his co-star and good friend Ishaan Khatter.

Sharing a series of unseen candid photos and selfies, Vishal wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my लप्पइंडीज My शोएब. You are one of the best gifts I have got from Homebound. So happy that from the day we met for the first time till now, I've seen this beautiful, beautiful journey with you.”

He further added,“And every time we meet, I come home inspired by you. The world already knows what an incredible actor you are, but I know what an amazing personality you are too.” Jethwa further wrote,“Wishing you lots and lots of happiness, success, positivity, skills, and everything you deserve and desire. So all in all, like your wallpaper says, I will also KEEP IT SIMPLE. Love you. Of course, your मजबूरी, चंदन कुमार.”

He mentioned that the last picture from the carousel post was his first picture ever with Ishaan.“Note: The last picture posted was the first picture we took together,” he wrote. Vishal and Ishaan starred together in the movie Homebound that was released in October. The movie has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars.

The movie, along with Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter, also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan Khatter's sister-in-law, Mira Rajput, upon the Oscars announcement, had taken to her social media account to congratulate her BIL, Ishaan Khatter, and the team of Homebound. Mira wrote,“I had the privilege of watching Homebound and struggled on that day and for many days after to put into words how much I felt after watching it.”

She added,“Few movies touch you in a way where silence is the loudest applause and tears are the honest review.” Lauding her brother-in-law, Mira further wrote,“Ishaan, you have filled our hearts with pride. Fly with your magic and touch the world with your gift. Vishal Jethwa, I almost typed Chandan. You became him, and I still keep thinking about your performance. Thank you, Neeraj Ghaywan, for this.”

–IANS

rd/