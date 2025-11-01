403
Russia Blasts Dutch Officials Over Political Prisoner Comments
(MENAFN) Russia's diplomatic mission in the Netherlands on Friday condemned Dutch Foreign Ministry commentary regarding "political prisoners" held in Russia, characterizing the remarks as impermissible meddling in sovereign matters.
The embassy described its reaction as one of "growing bewilderment" toward Dutch officials' "attempts to publicly challenge the verdicts of Russian courts in a completely unfounded manner."
"It would be more reasonable for Dutch officials to focus their 'considerable talents' on solving their own pressing issues," the statement declared, enumerating "political disagreements on migration, the housing crisis, and rising prices caused by the rejection of Russian energy resources."
Moscow's representatives accused The Hague of demonstrating "disregard for the difficulties of their own farmers" while pursuing "suicidal support for Ukraine to the detriment of their own citizens' interests."
"We call on the Dutch Foreign Ministry to refrain from making unacceptable assessments of internal political processes in the Russian Federation and to engage in diplomacy rather than populism," the embassy added.
The Dutch government has consistently raised alarm over civil liberties and political freedoms within Russia, particularly concerning the imprisonment of opposition leaders and activists.
The Dutch government has consistently raised alarm over civil liberties and political freedoms within Russia, particularly concerning the imprisonment of opposition leaders and activists.
