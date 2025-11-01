Afriex Collaborates With Visa To Facilitate Real-Time Cross-Border Payments To 160+ Markets

MENAFN - African Press Organization) WILMINGTON, United States of America, November 1, 2025/APO Group/ --

Afriex ( ), a global fintech platform, today announced a collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to bring real-time cross-border payments to more than 160 markets. By integrating Visa Direct through Afriex's financial institution partner, Afriex is making it faster and easier for individuals and businesses to send and receive funds across borders.

Together, Afriex and Visa Direct enable real-time delivery[1] of funds directly to eligible Visa endpoints, connecting to billions of accounts. This collaboration enhances Afriex's mission of making international payments accessible and affordable, while leveraging Visa's payment network to extend reach and reliability.

“For the millions of families and businesses who depend on remittances, speed and transparency matter most,” said Tope Alabi, CEO at Afriex.“Working with Visa allows us to pair Afriex's innovation with Visa Direct's global network, so money moves in real time, not days.”

According to the World Bank 2( ), remittances to low- and middle-income countries reached $669 billion in 2023. With Afriex and Visa Direct, these vital funds can reach families, communities, and businesses faster than ever before. This demand underscores the need for faster, more accessible cross-border payment solutions.

The integration is now live on the Afriex platform, available immediately through the Afriex mobile app.

[1] Actual funds availability depends on receiving financial instution

About Afriex:

Afriex is a global fintech platform making cross-border payments fast, affordable, and seamless. From personal remittances to business transactions, Afriex enables users worldwide to send, receive, and hold money across multiple currencies with zero-to-low fees and instant transfers. Founded with the mission to make international payments more accessible and affordable, Afriex leverages cutting-edge technology to provide fast, secure, and transparent financial services to individuals and businesses.

Visa Direct capability is enabled through Afriex's financial institution partner. Push to Wallet functionality is not yet commercially available.