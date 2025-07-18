Anupam Bhattacharya Backs The Revival Of TV Classics Like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Veteran television actor Anupam Bhattacharya has expressed his support for reviving iconic TV shows like“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

He shared that such classics have the power to bring back a loyal and nostalgic audience. When asked whether the revival of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and similar shows reflects creative stagnation on television, Bhattacharya told IANS that nostalgia can be powerful, and reviving classic shows can bring back a loyal audience.

“Nostalgia can be powerful, and reviving classic shows can bring back a loyal audience. That said, there are still creators pushing the envelope with fresh stories. My current show, Ishani, is an example - it's very different from the typical content we're used to seeing. So, I don't think we're stuck. There's a blend of the old and the new - and that's a good place to be.”

The new season of“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” is set to bring back Smriti Irani in her legendary role as Tulsi Virani. Joining her will be actor Amar Upadhyay, who returns as Mihir Virani. The show will also star Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Ankit Bhatia, and Tanisha Mehta.

The much-awaited second season will premiere on Star Plus and stream on JioCinema from July 29.

Further, speaking about returning to the small screen with the show "Jhanak," Anupam Bhattacharya shared,“I'm doing a television show after quite a long time - nearly five to six years. My last show was Ishq Subhan Allah, a Muslim social drama on Zee TV. When you step away from a particular medium, especially after having done quality work, you start noticing a dip in the roles being offered. That's when I consciously created a gap, a vacuum if you will.

The actor added,“I focused on other platforms like big films, OTT, and ad films - I've done more than a hundred ad films. On OTT, I did Laila on Netflix and recently Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Films like Farrey, Teen, and The Body also kept me engaged. But yes, coming back to TV after a break, the competition is intense. And when you're away for so long, your recognition and relevance in that space start fading. I felt that decline and thought it was the right time to return.”