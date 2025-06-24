JPA Council Visits JRTV, Petra

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 24 (Petra) – The Jordan Press Association (JPA) Council on Tuesday visited the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV) and the Jordan News Agency (Petra), as part of a series of visits to media institutions within its 2025–2028 strategic plan.The delegation, led by JPA President Tareq Momani, Vice President Awni Dawood, and several council members, met with Chairman of the JRTV Board of Directors, Gheith Tarawneh, Director General Ibrahim Bawareed, and a number of department heads in the media and editorial sectors.The JPA council expressed appreciation for the institution and its staff, commending their professionalism and the quality of television content that reflects the cultural and social sensibilities of Jordanian society.The council emphasized the need to implement a flexible work system for journalists at JRTV, given the nature of their work, which involves rotating shifts and extensive field coverage. It also stressed the importance of separating the journalists' union allowance from other types of bonuses and reiterated its support for the institution and its employees.In turn, Tarawneh and Bawareed presented an overview of the corporation's operational structure, programs, and future plans, including the establishment of a media academy. They affirmed the institution's readiness to collaborate with the JPA in ways that benefit the media sector in Jordan.The delegation also visited Petra News Agency, where they met with Director General Fayrouz Mubaidin and several department heads and journalists.The JPA council praised Petra's editorial output, describing the agency as a national media pillar with a vital role in the past, present, and future of Jordanian journalism.Momani noted the JPA's openness to working with all relevant stakeholders to continue supporting Petra, ensuring the ongoing development of its operations, improving staff conditions, and achieving its long-term strategic goals.For her part, Mubaidin welcomed greater cooperation with national institutions, especially the JPA, which she said represents the concerns and ambitions of its members in their pursuit to elevate the profession.She added that Petra possesses the expertise and capabilities to collaborate with the JPA on training programs and called for strengthening cooperation between the two sides on shared priorities.