403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Merz Urges "Strategic Partnerships"
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need to establish "strategic partnerships" to tackle emerging geopolitical challenges during his visit to Ankara on Thursday.
"We are entering a new geopolitical phase. Therefore, we must expand our strategic partnerships," the conservative leader stated in a social media post as his official itinerary commenced.
He added, "We should make even better use of the enormous potential of our relations with Türkiye. We can build on a strong foundation here."
Merz, who led the formation of Germany’s new coalition government in May, is undertaking his first official trip to Ankara on Thursday.
Earlier in the week, his spokesperson described the visit as highly significant, noting it will serve as an opportunity to address major bilateral and international issues, alongside fostering enhanced collaboration in security and foreign policy.
"We are entering a new geopolitical phase. Therefore, we must expand our strategic partnerships," the conservative leader stated in a social media post as his official itinerary commenced.
He added, "We should make even better use of the enormous potential of our relations with Türkiye. We can build on a strong foundation here."
Merz, who led the formation of Germany’s new coalition government in May, is undertaking his first official trip to Ankara on Thursday.
Earlier in the week, his spokesperson described the visit as highly significant, noting it will serve as an opportunity to address major bilateral and international issues, alongside fostering enhanced collaboration in security and foreign policy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment