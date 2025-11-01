Border Guards Shoot Down Drug-Laden Drone Near Western Frontiers

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - The Southern Military Region intercepted and shot down a drone carrying narcotics along its western border Friday, authorities said.The operation, conducted in coordination with the military's security apparatus and the Anti-Narcotics Department, came after border guards detected the unmanned aircraft entering Jordanian airspace.Rules of engagement were applied to safely neutralize the threat, and the seized drugs were handed over to the relevant authorities for investigation.

