Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation Reports Strong Q3 Performance, Boosts SME Financing And Export Support

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - The Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation (JLGC) reinforced its pivotal role in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups, and national exports, delivering robust financial results for the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period last year.Preliminary financials indicate a marked expansion in total guarantees, which reached approximately JD 340.7 million, up from JD 266 million in the corresponding period of 2024. This growth underscores the company's strategic execution across its core programs: loan guarantees, export credit insurance, and domestic sales guarantees.Revenue rose 3.4 percent to JD 37.9 million from JD 36.6 million in 2024, while net profit after tax stood at JD 2.5 million through September. The company maintained a strong balance sheet, with shareholders' equity of JD 45.5 million and total assets of JD 787 million at the end of Q3."The results reflect JLGC's successful implementation of its strategy to expand guarantee programs, enhance financial inclusion, and drive sustainable growth for SMEs and entrepreneurial ventures," said Dr. Adel Sharqes, Chairman of the Board.JLGC's CEO, Adnan Naji, noted that as of September, the company had extended guarantees for 1,389 loans totaling JD 169.4 million, including JD 19.8 million for 183 startups. The micro-project guarantee program, launched three years ago, has supported 1,955 projects with executed financing totaling JD 14.6 million.In its export and domestic sales credit insurance program, JLGC provided coverage for 3,457 shipments and sales transactions valued at JD 171.3 million. The program now spans 115 policies covering 371 buyers across 43 countries, reflecting the corporation's expanding global footprint.Naji added that JLGC continues to implement its digital transformation initiative, aimed at fostering innovation, reducing costs and risk, and supporting sustainable growth. The corporation also emphasizes environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, underscoring its ongoing dedication to Jordan's economy and society.