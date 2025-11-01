Jordan's Hakeem Program Sets Regional Benchmark In Digital Healthcare Transformation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - Over the past 15 years, Jordan's national "Hakeem" program has emerged as a pioneering model for digital transformation in healthcare, reshaping the delivery of medical services and enhancing patient experiences, according to the CEO of the Electronic Health Solutions (EHS).In an interview with Petra, Omar Ibrahim Ayesh said the company has become a cornerstone in the digitalization of Jordan's health sector, providing integrated solutions that improve operational efficiency, elevate patient care, and strengthen the kingdom's position on the global health map.Through the "Hakeem" program, more than 424 health facilities across the country including 51 hospitals, 118 comprehensive health centers, 244 primary health centers, and 11 specialized centers have adopted advanced digital systems. These initiatives align with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision 2023–2033, which prioritizes digital transformation as a key driver for developing critical sectors."The program has significantly accelerated the digitization of healthcare in Jordan, improving patient experiences, streamlining medical procedures, reducing errors, and ensuring the highest standards of privacy and data security," Ayesh said. "Our 'My Hakeem' app serves as the digital gateway for citizens to access a wide range of healthcare services."The app has now surpassed 885,000 users, while over 144,000 citizens have benefited from monthly home delivery of medications. New digital services have also been rolled out, including appointment scheduling at 72 health facilities and electronic issuance of health certificates.Ayesh highlighted the recent development of a financial accounting system implemented in 91 health facilities, including four hospitals, designed to manage billing operations efficiently through a fully integrated digital platform. Linked with the Ministry of Digital Economy's e-payment system, patients can now review invoices and receipts via the "My Hakeem" app, enhancing transparency and user experience.Jordan's national health information platform (JHR) is another key innovation, creating a unified data repository to support decision-makers and optimize healthcare services. Specialized registries, such as for diabetes, dialysis, hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, and newborns with hearing impairments, as well as the Family Management project, have improved resource allocation and capacity monitoring.Looking ahead, Ayesh said the company plans to expand investments in artificial intelligence, including the newly launched PaxeraUltimaAI system for radiology image management and diagnostics, improving both the speed and accuracy of medical services.Other ambitious initiatives include full digitalization of all primary and comprehensive health centers by next year and the addition of more national health registries to the JHR platform. The "Genome" project will introduce genetic testing for metabolic enzymes in cardiac patients, enabling personalized treatment by tailoring medications and dosages to individual genetic profiles.Despite rapid technological evolution and rising costs, Ayesh stressed that the program continues to expand, driven entirely by a trained, qualified, and young Jordanian workforce. "Healthcare providers now consider 'Hakeem' an essential tool in patient care," he said.With ongoing updates and system enhancements, the company aims to maintain Jordan's status as a regional leader in digital healthcare, setting benchmarks for innovation, integration, and patient-centered service.