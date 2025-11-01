Credit To Azerbaijan's Transport And Communications Sector Up 18% Yoy

As of October 1, 2025, the volume of loans issued by Azerbaijani banks and non-bank credit institutions to the transport and communications sector amounted to 2.095 billion manats, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%