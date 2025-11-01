Bihar Elections: Chirag Paswan Confident Of Decisive NDA Victory

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading towards a decisive victory in Bihar, citing strong public support and the disunity within the opposition Grand Alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan exuded confidence, saying that there is no doubt the NDA government will be formed in Bihar after the elections.

'Grand Alliance is divided, NDA is united'

Chirag Paswan said, "The way we see a wave of NDA everywhere we go, leaves no speck of doubt that a strong NDA government will be formed in Bihar this time. In 2020, NDA was divided, while Mahagathbandhan was united; a split happened but despite that, the NDA formed the government. But today the situation is the opposite, today the Grand Alliance is divided, and the NDA is united."

Jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's campaign

Paswan also took a jibe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign in the state, suggesting that her rallies could create friction among the Mahagathbandhan partners. "Priyanka Gandhi is probably going to campaign today; she is going to campaign on Congress seats, so obviously she will be campaigning against the constituent parties of her own alliance, and therefore this will have an impact on the other seats as well," the LJP(RV) chief stated.

NDA highlights 'Sankalp Patra', slams opposition

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nityanand Rai highlighted the commitments outlined in the NDA's 'Sankalp Patra,' emphasising the achievement of promises made by the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He criticised the Mahagathbandhan for failing to deliver during their tenure, highlighting issues like crime and poverty. "The NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi at the Centre and by Nitish Kumar in Bihar has fulfilled every promise it made... Those people broke whatever promises they made. When the leaders of that Mahagathbandhan, which spread 15 years of jungle raj, murder, dacoity, kidnapping, rape, and caste frenzy, question the NDA's resolution document, then the public asks them what promise they fulfilled?" Rai said.

Bihar Election Schedule

Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

