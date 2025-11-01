403
Woman Injured In Strike On Orikhiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported the incident on Telegram.
“A 72-year-old woman was wounded when the Russians struck Orikhiv,” he wrote.
In addition, a private house and the surrounding area were damaged.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 206 of 223 Russian drones
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy struck the Zaporizhzhia region more than 700 times over the past day.
