Woman Injured In Strike On Orikhiv

2025-11-01 06:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported the incident on Telegram.

“A 72-year-old woman was wounded when the Russians struck Orikhiv,” he wrote.

In addition, a private house and the surrounding area were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy struck the Zaporizhzhia region more than 700 times over the past day.

UkrinForm

