Qatar Rail Organizes Qatar Rail Creative Hub

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) organized the "Qatar Rail Creative Hub", with a wide participation of representatives from government and semi-government entities, alongside a various creative talents, promising professionals, and leading national companies specializing in creative production.

This initiative is part of Qatar Rail's ongoing strategy to build bridges of communication and collaboration between public sector entities and the local creative community, Qatar Rail said in a press release.

Chief of Strategy and Business Development at Qatar Rail Ajlan Eid Al Enazi stated: "Through this hub, we sought to create a platform for local talents and national companies to showcase their expertise in production, photography, advertising, design, and branding, while promoting collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the creation of new success stories and partnerships. We hope this initiative serves as a significant step toward strengthening partnerships, fostering innovation in Qatar, and enhancing communication and cooperation between the public and private sectors in the fields of production and creative industries."

The event provided participating companies and talents with the opportunity to present their services and capabilities through dedicated showcases and promotional materials.

The networking offered a platform for engagement and knowledge exchange between organizations and local creatives.

Participants expressed their appreciation for this initiative, which helped highlight national capabilities and their contribution to supporting communication and creative production projects across various entities in the country.

Director of Public Relations and Communication Department at the Civil Aviation Authority Talal Abdulla Al Malki said: "The Qatar Rail Creative Hub offered us a valuable opportunity to connect with exceptional national talents capable of providing integrated creative and production solutions that meet our institutional needs. Such initiatives undoubtedly strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors and open new horizons for constructive future partnerships."

Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at the General Tax Authority Nasser Ali Alhijji stated: "The Qatar Rail Creative Hub provided us with an ideal opportunity to engage directly with local companies specializing in diverse fields of creative and production. We were impressed by the showcasing throughout the event and look forward to building on these connections to develop our upcoming projects in alignment with our institutional strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030. We were pleased to attend this event that empowers local companies to showcase their capabilities and enhance their presence in the market."