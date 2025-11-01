Air Defense Forces Destroy 206 Of 223 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 31, Russian invaders attacked with 223 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 140 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 1, Air Defense Forces shot down/neutralized 206 UAVs in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Seventeen combat UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations.

As reported by Ukrinform, a fire broke out at one of the gas production facilities in the Poltava region as a result of the Russian attack.

