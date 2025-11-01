403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN warns of conditions in Sudan have become ‘catastrophic’
(MENAFN) The United Nations has issued a stark warning over the deteriorating situation in Sudan, describing the conditions as “catastrophic” amid intensifying violence that continues to block humanitarian aid and force civilians to flee.
"Turning to the situation in Sudan, which continues to be horrific. To say the least, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that North Darfur state remains catastrophic, with ongoing attacks against civilians," said UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a press briefing.
He explained that humanitarian access to El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, has been completely severed, leaving “desperate people” fleeing toward Tawila and other nearby towns to escape the fighting.
Citing figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Dujarric reported that around 62,000 people have been displaced from El-Fasher and surrounding areas in recent weeks.
"We call again for securing a safe passage for people trying to flee, protecting those who remain in El-Fasher and full and unimpeded humanitarian access across Darfur and all other areas in need in Sudan," he added.
When asked about the number of deaths in El-Fasher, Dujarric said the UN could not provide verified figures due to the lack of access. "I think we can only go on estimates at this point. I mean, this is an ongoing conflict, as you know, we have no access to El-Fasher. The reports I'm seeing on the videos we're seeing on TV coming out of El fasher are blood curling, to say the least.
What we need as quickly as possible is humanitarian access to support the living," he said.
Sudan has been engulfed in a brutal civil war between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023. The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced millions from their homes.
Reports indicate that El-Fasher fell under RSF control on Sunday after enduring months of siege.
Human rights organizations have accused the RSF of widespread atrocities, including mass killings, unlawful detentions, and attacks on medical facilities.
"Turning to the situation in Sudan, which continues to be horrific. To say the least, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that North Darfur state remains catastrophic, with ongoing attacks against civilians," said UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a press briefing.
He explained that humanitarian access to El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, has been completely severed, leaving “desperate people” fleeing toward Tawila and other nearby towns to escape the fighting.
Citing figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Dujarric reported that around 62,000 people have been displaced from El-Fasher and surrounding areas in recent weeks.
"We call again for securing a safe passage for people trying to flee, protecting those who remain in El-Fasher and full and unimpeded humanitarian access across Darfur and all other areas in need in Sudan," he added.
When asked about the number of deaths in El-Fasher, Dujarric said the UN could not provide verified figures due to the lack of access. "I think we can only go on estimates at this point. I mean, this is an ongoing conflict, as you know, we have no access to El-Fasher. The reports I'm seeing on the videos we're seeing on TV coming out of El fasher are blood curling, to say the least.
What we need as quickly as possible is humanitarian access to support the living," he said.
Sudan has been engulfed in a brutal civil war between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023. The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced millions from their homes.
Reports indicate that El-Fasher fell under RSF control on Sunday after enduring months of siege.
Human rights organizations have accused the RSF of widespread atrocities, including mass killings, unlawful detentions, and attacks on medical facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment